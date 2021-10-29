BLOUNTVILLE — A hair-raising first quarter forced West Ridge's ball-control offense into a slow start Friday evening, but sooner than later it all began to roll downhill for the Wolves.
Austin Riner ran for four touchdowns, Isaac Haynie intercepted three passes, including one he returned for a game-changing score, and West Ridge blasted visiting Jefferson County 35-12 to wrap up a fabulous regular season and earn the Wolves a first-round home playoff game.
The rain-soaked, Region 1-6A win coupled with Dobyns-Bennett's loss to Science Hill left West Ridge with the league's No. 2 seed when the TSSAA playoffs begin on Friday.
The Wolves (8-2, 3-2) will likely host Cleveland (6-4), the No. 3 seed out of Region 2.
Not many folks in August would've given the first-year program much of a chance to emerge with a home postseason game, but the Wolves have now won six straight.
And this triumph came to life after Jefferson County took advantage of two quick West Ridge turnovers to run out to a 12-0 edge just six minutes into the game.
"It's crazy, it's crazy," Wolves coach Justin Hilton said. "Played without (two-way tackle) Fletcher Gibson tonight and Eli Kennedy got hurt, so we didn't have our right guard, Berg (injured regular quarterback Ethan Bergeron) only played a few snaps. ... These kids just keep stepping up."
RINER STARS
Riner took all but a half-dozen snaps in just his second career start at quarterback and was the man offensively for West Ridge. A 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior whose chosen position is wing back, Riner followed the blocking of hard-nosed backs Eli Topping and Kaleb McClain to gain 187 yards on a whopping 31 carries.
The speedster scored on keepers of 2, 2, 5 and 32 yards to lift The Ridge out of an early hole.
"Austin is a special kid with a lot of speed," Hilton said of his backup QB, who has run the team the past 2½ games. "He got in there a couple weeks ago under unusual circumstances (when Bergeron got hurt) and we've been prepping him ever since. He's a good — no, great — player who is a leader and who commands the huddle. He's everything we want from him."
Riner said it is a team game.
"It starts with the line controlling the line of scrimmage, then the backs block great and everyone does their job," he said. "Our success comes because everyone is working together, starting every day in practice. Our coaches make sure we work hard.
"The line does a great job on the interior and we get good stretch blocks, and having Kaleb and Eli out there back blocking, they are tremendous. All I have to do is stay behind them and run."
TURNING THE TIDE
After Riner's first 2-yard TD run made it 12-7 with 7:43 left in the second quarter, Haynie collected the first of his three picks and ran untouched for a 47-yard touchdown return.
Following the second of five successful Eli Iacino point-after kicks, the Wolves had a 14-12 halftime lead that would only grow over the final two quarters.
Haynie, a 6-foot-4 senior who made the huge play in the right flat, has six picks this season.
Although the Wolves never panicked, Hilton knows the pivotal play was a big deal.
"I think that's something you don't do in one night," he said. "I think that's something that happens as you build the mentality of the team. If they don't see panic in us, they won't panic."
CONTROLLING THE CLOCK
West Ridge, which produced 244 total yards to 207 for the Patriots (6-4, 3-2), dominated time of possession after intermission. Included was a 14-play, 80-yard TD drive that burned more than eight minutes off the clock to open the second half.
Riner's second 2-yard TD keeper upped the Wolves' edge to 21-12 late in the third period.
GOOD START FOR PATRIOTS
Jeff County, which will be on the road to open the playoffs, received 134 rushing yards from sophomore running back Omarian Mills, who scored the game's first touchdown on a 35-yard run following a West Ridge fumble.
Moments later, the Patriots assumed. their 12-0 lead when a high punt snap got away from Iacino and Jeff County's Dallas Williamson recovered the ball in the end zone.
Jeff County offered little else offensively thereafter. Backup quarterback Jace Dobbins struggled to throw in the heavy rain, finishing with four interceptions and just 67 yards passing.