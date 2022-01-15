BLOUNTVILLE — A difficult week ended in positive fashion for the West Ridge boys basketball team despite a 74-62 nonconference loss to mighty Morristown East on Saturday.
Coming off a tough, three-point defeat at Daniel Boone and an agonizing 22-point waxing at David Crockett, the Wolves battled quite respectfully against the state’s second-ranked Class 4A team at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
“Last week (wins over Volunteer and Morristown West plus a well-played loss against state-ranked Dobyns-Bennett) was a great week, I mean a fantastic week,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “This week was a hard week, a difficult week. Tough times.
“We faced adversity and we had a real chance tonight to just surrender to a great team, a team that’s been together since the sixth grade and have been eyeing the state tournament for six years, not just five months. They toyed with us the first time we played (an 86-60 East win on Dec. 6). I don’t know how many people know what an effort our boys put on the floor tonight.”
The Hurricanes have won 21 of 22 for many reasons. In its latest victory, East overcame the foul difficulties of 6-foot-10 senior Braden Ilic behind the outstanding play of guards Micah Simpson and Kyle Cloninger.
The ultra-quick Simpson, a 6-1 senior, scored 29 points and Cloninger, a sophomore, popped in 20 to keep the Wolves at bay.
Simpson particularly took over the game when East needed him most, converting 10 of 21 attempts from the floor and hitting 7 of 8 three throws. He also made two 3-point shots.
“To have a guy that, if you need a bucket, can go create for himself or create an opportunity for somebody else when defense collapses on him, he’s a special talent to have,” said third-year Hurricanes coach Alden Collins. “He’s done a great job this year of making the right decisions.”
And Cloninger, who nailed two 3s, showed he’s ready for prime time.
The pair more than compensated for the foul troubles of Ilic, who managed a dozen points.
“He (Cloninger) is a special talent, very smart, very heady player,” Collins said. “He shot the ball well today and it’s always a good day when he shoots it well.
“I thought our guys played very solid and played within ourselves, Sometimes it takes different things to win games. And I felt like our guys executed when it was necessary.”
East, which shot 55% from the field while committing 18 turnovers, led from start to finish, running out to a 22-15 edge after one quarter and a 34-23 advantage at halftime.
The Hurricanes were up 52-32 with 1:49 left in the third period before West Ridge rallied a bit behind the play of Wade Witcher and some of his buddies.
Witcher scored half of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter to help the Wolves (12-9) draw to within 67-60 with 1:40 to play, but the Hurricanes simply had too much.
Hard-working Peyton Sams finished with 13 points for West Ridge and Jackso n Dean added 11. Dean bagged three of the Wolves’ seven 3-pointers and Cooper Johnson buried two.
The Wolves, who have lost three straight and four of their past five, shot 39% from the floor and committed 13 turnovers.
LADY WOLVES BITTEN
The West Ridge girls let one get away when Morristown East overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to claim a 46-44 nonconference victory, its second this season over the Lady Wolves.
The Lady Hurricanes, down by 10 points after just one period, got it done from long range. They nailed seven of their eight 3-pointers and outscored West Ridge 29-17 after intermission.
West Ridge (13-8) managed just two shots from beyond the arc.
Hudson Cloninger bagged three 3s and scored 11 points to pace East (7-11), which also got 11 points from Harmony Sullivan. Zoe Shelley made two 3-pointers, as did Hailey Hall, who finished with a 10-point game.
Emma Niebruegge scored 11 points but no other player reached double figures for West Ridge, which has lost three straight and four of its past five.