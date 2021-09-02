It’s an identity game.
Will Science Hill impose its will as the preseason favorite? Or will West Ridge make a loud splash as the new kid on the block?
These teams will meet in Blountville on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Region 1-6A football opener.
Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said he expects to see plenty of people at the game.
“Look at Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North. Those fan bases always supported those programs,” Carter said. “I think you will see a huge turnout. I’ve heard estimates of 5,000 to 7,000.”
Also in 1-6A play, Dobyns-Bennett visits Morristown East and William Blount is at Jefferson County.
THE STATUS
West Ridge (2-0) pounded Volunteer 56-14 in its inaugural game but had to settle for a COVID win last week when Daniel Boone couldn’t play.
Science Hill (1-1) was handled 34-15 by Elizabethton in the season opener but bounced back from a big early deficit to defeat Anderson County 36-21 last week.
For the Wolves to be successful, coach Justin Hilton said it will take sound football.
“We can’t let them have one-play drives,” Hilton said of the Hilltoppers. “We have to make them drive the ball and make mistakes.”
THE MATCHUP
Science Hill’s defense could have its hands full against West Ridge’s wing-T offense.
“They make it physical and come right at you,” Carter said. “What they do, they do it well. You have to stop them and get them off schedule. If you give them 3½ yards, that’s what they will keep doing. You’ve got to make it 2 yards or 1½ yards.
The biggest thing is them keeping the ball. We can’t let them grind it out.”
Quarterback Ethan Bergeron is the starting point for West Ridge. He rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns in the opener.
“Their quarterback is a load,” Carter said. “And running behind (lineman) Fletcher (Gibson), they have some big kids. And then they come at you in the spread, and (receiver) Isaac Haynie, he’s about 6-foot-4 with long arms and attacks the ball.”
Haynie is the son of Science Hill assistant coach Sam Haynie. Carter’s adopted son, sophomore Elias Carter, also plays for West Ridge.
Hilton said his team can’t rely only on the ground game.
“We have to make plays throwing the ball,” he said.
Science Hill is likely to hit West Ridge with plenty of doses of running back Baylor Brock, who has gained 360 yards and scored four TDs in two games.
Quarterback Jaxon Diamond has thrown for 305 yards and three scores and receiver Cole Torbett has 11 catches for 160 yards.
“Watching the game against Anderson County, they found their running game,” Hilton said. “They are more dangerous now because they are more balanced. (Brock) is a really good back who takes the pressure off of Diamond. We expect them to try to test us up front and not just make plays on the perimeter.”