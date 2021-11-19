NORTON — Ridgeview did it again.
For the second time in as many weeks, the Wolfpack came from behind to win a Region 2D playoff game.
This time Ridgeview outscored Wise Central 19-10 in the second half to take a come-from-behind 26-20 win over the Warriors in the Region 2D semifinals Friday at Warrior Stadium.
Ridgeview advanced to the championship game next week.
The Wolfpack will be on the road for the third time this postseason to face the winner of Saturday’s Union vs. Graham semifinal contest.
A COUPLE OF HEAVYWEIGHTS
“We told them and coach (Kent) Grant told them it was going to be kind of like a heavyweight fight,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “It was going to be blow for blow. So I guess we kind of saw what their game plan was and we adjusted to that.”
The game plan early for Central (8-4) was a heavy dose of Matthew Boggs.
Boggs carried the ball 26 times for 124 yards with a touchdown.
A lot of his offense came on the Warriors' first two drives.
After Central’s defense forced a three-and-out for Ridgeview to start the game, the Warriors moved the ball from their own 14 yard line to the Wolfpack 15 in 15 plays.
Boggs got the bulk of the work in the first drive, but the Warriors stalled at the 15.
Ricky Onate made sure the drive that ate up most of the first quarter was not completely unproductive for Central when he booted a 32-yard field goal for the first points with 3:33 left in the opening quarter.
Central went up 10-0 on its next possession when the Warriors moved the ball 80 yards in 13 plays in a scoring drive that took 5:03.
Boggs scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to cap the drive with 7:58 to play before halftime.
After a couple of short drives that resulted in punts, Ridgeview put together its own scoring drive.
The Wolfpack moved the ball 57 yards in 11 plays, including eight passing plays.
Freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn engineered the drive to the Central 1 before Cannon Hill capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation.
With temperatures dipping below 30 degrees, O’Quinn said there were tricks to keep his hands warm.
“I had about five hand warmers and a towel (on the sidelines) and this pack right here,” he said pointing to his jersey. “Right now they're not that bad, but at the start I was trying to adapt to it.”
O’Quinn played a key role in the second half.
After Central scored on a third-quarter opening drive with a 35-yard touchdown run from Ethan Mullins to go up 17-7, the Wolfpack answered with a quick six-play, 65-yard drive that was highlighted by a 34-yard touchdown pass from O’Quinn to Hill.
O’Quinn, who finished the night completing 19-of-29 passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception, connected with Hill again on a long pass play to put the ball at the Central 12 on the Wolfpack’s next possession.
Ian Hartsock carried the ball into the end zone on the next play to give Ridgeview its first lead.
SECOND GEAR
While Ridgeview’s offense kept putting up points, the Pack’s defense found a second gear, stopping Central’s power-game attack.
“We had a great scheme drawn up and we believed in our guys,” Hill said. “We made some adjustments. I started off at middle and then I went to outside backer. We just did different things and just schemed on what we thought they would do and what would help us best.”
The Wolfpack went up 26-17 with 7:27 left to play when Hill scored his third touchdown of the night. The junior carried the ball in from 3 yards out after getting the ball again on a direct snap out of the wildcat formation.
“Ryan threw some great balls. We had some great plays and the line blocked great on the wildcat and it was just great,” Hill said.
Onate kicked his second field goal, this one from 36 yards, with 4:15 to play, to cut the Ridgeview lead to six.
Central got the ball back with 3:12 remaining after forcing a Ridgeview punt.
The Warriors moved the ball from their own 20 to the Ridgeview 49, but failed to convert on a fourth-and-one attempt with 1:49 left on the clock.