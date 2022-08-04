CLINTWOOD — Ridgeview football coach Dewayne Stanley doesn’t have to go very far to hear about expectations for the Wolfpack this season.
“It’s nonstop,” Stanley said of the talk surrounding the expectations for his team. “Everybody you talk to.”
The conversation is a positive for Ridgeview, Stanley said.
“I’ll tell you about expectations: They’re better than not having expectations,” he said.
Stanley and Kent Grant directed the defense last season when the Wolfpack went 9-4 and advanced to the Region 2D championship game before falling to Graham.
Stanley has taken over as the man in charge after Todd Tiller accepted the head coaching position at Honaker.
Stanley did not inherit an empty cupboard. It’s anything but with 11 starters back on offense and nine on defense.
“Expectations will do one or two things: You either fold under the weight of them or they motivate you to do better,” he said.
“I know what the expectations are. If we don’t make a deep run, there’s going to be people disappointed and I’m going to be one of them.”
With 15 seniors back, Stanley has plenty of leaders on the field, among them Cannon Hill.
Hill starred on offense last season when he finished with more than 1,400 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns.
This season, he’s looking for bigger things.
Hill said Ridgeview surprised some folks last year. He knows that will not be the case this season.
He’s good with that.
“We want to be that team,” Hill said. “We want to be that team that wins the district, we want to be that team that wins a district title, we want to play in the state championship game.”
Fellow senior Brandon Beavers concurs.
“The expectations are very high and I believe we’re going to live up to them,” said Beavers, who finished with 1,110 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is back for his second season as a starter.
As a freshman, O’Quinn threw for 2,460 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 450 yards and six TDs.
This season, O’Quinn said he hopes to improve on the numbers by using every weapon in the formidable Wolfpack arsenal.
“Every single wide receiver that can catch, which is every single one of them, I’m going to throw it to,” he said. “I trust every single one of them and I trust my line to block for me, so I’m just going to throw it.
“It gives me a lot of confidence to know that whoever I throw it to they’re going to go get it.”
Ridgeview is scheduled to participate in a multiteam jamboree at George Wythe on Aug. 12 and open its regular season at home against J.I. Burton on Aug. 26.
The Wolfpack begin Mountain 7 District play on Sept. 9 at home against Wise Central.
