NORTON — Ridgeview started slow, but steadily built the momentum Thursday on the way to a 41-6 nondistrict win over J.I. Burton at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
Ridgeview freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn went 0-for-3 in passing during the Wolfpack’s first two drives, both of which ended with punts.
But as the freshman got more comfortable in his role, he began to take over the game.
Ridgeview scored on its next five possessions under the leadership of O’Quinn.
The quarterback connected with Brandon Beavers on a 29-yard pass play and with Koda Counts on a 13-yard touchdown pass to give Ridgeview a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter.
“I was excited at first, so I played worse than I expected,” O’Quinn said. “I calmed down and we started putting things together with a lot of touchdowns.”
After a 10-yard scoring run from Cannon Hill, O’Quinn accounted for his third touchdown of the night with his feet on a 24-yard scamper.
O’Quinn carried the ball eight times for 99 yards, while completing 9-of-15 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
“I didn’t think I was going to run that much, but a lot of the passes that we were running, I saw a hole and I just took it.”
Hill completed the scoring in the first half with a two-yard run.
Hill’s biggest contributions for the Wolfpack came on the defensive side of the ball.
The Pack shut down a usually explosive Burton offense and held the Raiders to just 17 yards in the first half.
“Cannon is one of the best linebackers I’ve been around, by far,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “I think he played excellent on both sides of the ball.
“Defensively, he was making plays sideline to sideline. He’s just so football smart.”
RAIDERS STRUGGLES
Burton struggled on both sides of the ball throughout the game.
“For the most part, we just got outsmarted,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “We’ve got to dig down deep and we’ve got to find a little something. We’ve got to find some heart, we’ve got to find some toughness.
“We gave up before we decided to fight. That’s a bad sign.”
SECOND HALF POINTS
With a continuous clock running for most of the second half, Burton finally got on the scoreboard with just under 10 minutes to play on a 7-yard run from Trey Keys.
Ridgeview added the final score of the night on a 37-yard interception return by Bransom Honaker.
UP NEXT
Burton is back in action on Sept. 3 at home against Chilhowie, while Ridgeview is off until Sept. 10 when the Wolfpack travels to Wise Central for a key Mountain 7 District contest.