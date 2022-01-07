JOHNSON CITY — The schedule continues to be relentless for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
ETSU is in the midst of playing four games in eight nights and up next in the gauntlet is Wofford. The Terriers pay a visit to Freedom Hall on Saturday for a 4 p.m. start.
The Bucs (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference) are coming off an 80-79 victory over VMI, a game in which they didn’t trail over the final 37 minutes.
That game began a three-game homestand. The tough run continues Monday when Western Carolina comes to town for a makeup game. ETSU travels to Furman on Wednesday.
“I think it’s similar to what we had to do in Florida,” Bucs point guard David Sloan said of ETSU’s championship the Naples Invitational in November. “We had one-day prep in scouting teams and I think just being ready, everybody being ready and locked in. When we’re locked in I think we’re one of the best teams in the conference.”
BUCS BY THE NUMBERS
Ledarrius Brewer continues to lead ETSU in scoring at 12.3 points a game. He had 19 against VMI, all in the first half. Sloan and Jordan King are both averaging 12.1.
A Brewer brother has led ETSU in rebounding in each of the past nine games. Ty Brewer had led in six, including the past three, while Ledarrius has led in three. Ty leads the team at 6.7 rebounds a game and Ledarrius averages 5.6.
CENTERS OF ATTENTION
The Bucs keep getting smaller at the center position.
After 6-foot-9, 260-pound starter Silas Adheke quit the team, that left the 6-9, 215 pound Charlie Weber as the man in the middle.
Weber has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He has been rehabbing and is getting closer to returning.
In Weber’s absence, 6-8, 191-pound Jalen Seymour has started in the post.
SCOUTING WOFFORD
Max Klesmit, a 6-3 sophomore, leads the Terriers (8-6, 0-2) in scoring at 16.0 points a game.
B.J. Mack, a 6-8, 247-pound junior, averages 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, and freshman Austin Patterson is shooting 52.5% from 3-point range.
Like ETSU, the Terriers have beaten Georgia. Their SoCon losses are to VMI and Chattanooga.