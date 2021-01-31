East Tennessee State has moved into first place in the Southern Conference men's basketball standings. Now the real work begins for the Bucs – in the form of trying to stay there.
ETSU passed its first test with a rousing 112-84 victory over a dangerous Citadel team. A trip to Wofford is next.
The Bucs and Terriers meet at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Arena in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday at 7 p.m.
“This is a big boy game coming up,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “I look for it to be super physical. We’ve played a couple of games with them that have been in the 40s. It’s a physical brand of basketball. It’ll be a physical game. I told our guys if they’re not willing to get hit, if they’re not willing to have their arms raked, then this isn’t the game.”
ETSU comes in 10-5 overall, 6-1 in the SoCon. Wofford, which was in first place before a surprising loss to The Citadel, is 10-5, 7-2.
The Terriers are led by senior guard Storm Murphy, who is the second-leading scorer in the SoCon at 19.1 points per game. Murphy is fifth in the league in assists and the top free throw shooter at 88.1%.
Despite having the league’s best free throw shooter, however, Wofford has been vulnerable at the foul line. The Terriers rank seventh in the SoCon at 68.8%, a notch ahead of ETSU.
Tray Hollowell is scoring 12.8 points a game for the Terriers.
Ledarrius Brewer is the Bucs’ top scorer at 17.0 points per game. Damari Monsanto is getting 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. He’s been in double figures for rebounding in three of the last four games.
David Sloan is averaging 10.6 points.
ETSU’s Ty Brewer has raised his average to 9.8 thanks to an 18-point effort against The Citadel. More important than his point total was the way he did it. As the Bucs began to pull away, Brewer threw down three dunks that got the limited crowd in Freedom Hall excited.
The last one, a windmill, even had the ETSU players jumping in the air in celebration.
“When you get a running start and you’re a good leaper, I would hope would be able to do something in the air that most of us can’t,” Shay said. “It was crazy. It was a good show. I was just happy that our guys were having fun. They deserved to have some fun down the stretch.”
After Monday night’s game, ETSU will play at Mercer on Wednesday and then return home to face Chattanooga on Saturday.