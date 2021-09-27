JOHNSON CITY — Coming off a win against pass-happy Samford, the East Tennessee football team faces a different challenge Saturday when it hosts Wofford at Greene Stadium.
The Bucs, ranked No. 14 in the latest FCS coaches poll, gave up 732 yards of offense in the 55-48 win over the Bulldogs. Most of the yards came courtesy of Samford quarterback Liam Welch, who completed 56 of 73 passes for 582 yards.
The Bucs (4-0, 1-0) now face a Wofford team likely looking to establish the run first.
ETSU coach Randy Sanders said he isn’t concerned about the big numbers Samford posted. His only concern is the scoreboard at the end of the game.
“There is only one stat that I have worried about and that is what is the final score and who wins the game,” he said. “There were two teams that played really hard, battled and it was a heckuva football game. I told our guys, ‘Let’s have some fun.’ I had a blast even when part of it was frustrating. But, that’s the reason you play the game and coach on Saturdays when you have that kind of competitive environment.”
The Bucs were able to keep pace with a balanced attack. Tyler Riddell threw for a career-high 291 yards and ETSU had 240 rushing yards, 168 of them from All-American candidate Quay Holmes. Jacob Saylors did his part on special teams with 157 kickoff return yards.
Sanders wasn’t surprised by his team’s performance. While it was the offense that carried much of the load, he said a total team effort was required for the victory. He sees the same going forward with Wofford and beyond.
“I felt like offensively, if we had to do it, we could have that type of game,” he said. “It’s not a matter of how many yards or how many points you can score. It’s a matter of putting all three together — offense, defense and special teams. It wasn’t perfect, but we were able to finish the game with four consecutive scoring drives. It doesn’t matter if we win a high-scoring game or a 3-2 game, let’s just find a way to win.”
Sanders isn’t the only one subscribing to the late Raiders owner Al Davis motto of “Just win baby!” Linebacker Jared Folks sees Saturday’s game having a long-term positive effect, even if there are some setbacks throughout the season.
“I have been around a lot of teams and games and I feel Saturday showed the resiliency that we have,” Folks said. “There were a couple times where things could have broken off, but we stuck together. Coaches did a great job pulling us together and the leaders did a good job of stepping up. When adversity hits, we know we will have each other. The season isn’t going to be perfect so it’s really having that foundation when things aren’t always going to be smooth.”
There are times it could be rocky Saturday against Wofford's big offensive line. While the Terriers (1-2) are still missing preseason all-Southern Conference selection Al Hogan, who broke his ankle in the spring season, they have another preseason all-conference pick in right tackle Zak Kurz (6-5, 285, Sr.).
Behind the line, junior running back Irvin Mulligan has rushed for 291 yards on 43 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per rush. He had 139 yards in Saturday’s 31-23 loss to VMI. The Terriers have been balanced with 438 passing yards from quarterbacks Jimmy Weirick and Peyton Derrick.
The different looks, particularly in the run game, have the attention of Sanders and defensive coordinator Billy Taylor. It’s added up to the Terriers winning the time of possession battle over five minutes more than their opponents.
“They are always a challenge to prepare for because they are multiple in their run-game looks and what they do,” Sanders said. “They run some power, some traditional three-back offense and they also get the quarterback involved in the run game. They are also throwing it better than they have been.
“It will be a different challenge than what we faced last week. The challenge will be how can we make them one-dimensional?”