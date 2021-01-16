SPARTANBURG, S.C. — East Tennessee State looked like a different team Saturday, but the result was still the same.
Wofford came from behind to take a 79-78 double-overtime victory in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Two days after being blown out of the Terriers' gym 75-49, ETSU put together a spirited effort. The Bucs led after each of the first four quarters and held the lead in each overtime.
With 21 seconds left in the second overtime, Lilly Hatton’s jump shot put the Terriers (7-3, 3-0) on top 79-78.
ETSU (2-8, 0-3) had a chance to win it, but E’Lease Stafford’s 3-point attempt hit off the rim and Amaya Adams’ putback was off the mark at the buzzer.
Mykia Dowdell's play got the Bucs to the first overtime period.
Alexis Tomlin’s basket with 2:52 remaining in regulation put Wofford up 55-53 and the Terriers stretched their advantage to 57-53. Dowdell then scored four points in a row, the second a layup with 24 seconds left, to forge a 57-57 tie.
After a timeout, Wofford missed two shots on its final possession of regulation to set up overtime.
The Bucs used three 3-pointers to assume a 68-63 lead in the first OT before Wofford scored the final five points to force another extra period.
With the scored tied at 68, the Bucs had a chance to win at the end of the first overtime, but Carly Hooks’ shot was blocked with a second left and ETSU couldn’t get off a shot on the ensuing inbounds play.
Dowdell led ETSU with 20 points and nine rebounds. Stafford added 16 and Jasmine Sanders also had 16 before fouling out.
Nihay Lutz led Wofford with 20 points. Jackie Carman had 17 and Jamari McDavid had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Bucs host UNC Greensboro on Friday and Sunday.