ASHEVILLE, N.C. — East Tennessee State’s stay in the Southern Conference women’s basketball tournament lasted a day longer than expected, but it ended Friday.
Wofford went to the free-throw line often and made more than enough to knock off ETSU 75-64 in the tournament semifinals at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The fourth-seeded Terriers beat ETSU for the seventh consecutive time and advanced to the championship game for the first time. They'll face No. 2 Mercer on Sunday at noon.
Wofford (13-10) made 26 of 30 from the line. ETSU, meanwhile, didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half and finished 12-for-18.
The difference proved too much for the eighth-seeded Bucs (4-16), who had shocked the SoCon with an upset of top-seeded Samford In Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“It was difficult to muster enough emotion and engagement after yesterday,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “So high and then turn around 24 hours later and be so low.
“It was difficult to overcome some things that I thought we couldn’t control. Take nothing away from Wofford. They had three kids in double figures. They exploited some matchups and they took advantage of the whistle.”
Wofford coach Jimmy Garrity said the Bucs were a dangerous opponent, considering their seeding.
“I’m sure no one gave them a chance to win,” Garrity said. “They played with a chip on their shoulder, and any time you back someone into a corner and they’re strong and athletic as they are, they’re going to come out to prove people wrong.”
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU freshman guard Carly Hooks scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. The Bucs outshot Wofford, making 42% from the field to the Terriers’ 33%.
Freshman Jakhyia Davis added 14 points and 10 rebounds for ETSU.
Lilly Hatton scored 15 points to lead Wofford. Niyah Lutz added 13 and Jackie Carmen had 12.
BIG BOARDS
Wofford scored 23 second-chance points thanks to a huge rebounding advantage. The Terriers had a 48-30 edge on the boards, getting 19 on the offensive glass.
“I think they became deflated and then just quit going to the glass,” Ezell said of her players. “I think they just felt like ‘What’s the point? The whistle blows constantly. What’s the point here?’ ”
HOW IT HAPPENED
With freshman Abby Carrington making both of her 3-point shots, the Bucs stayed close in the first half, trailing 17-16 after one quarter and 38-30 at halftime.
The Terriers extended the lead into double figures early in the third quarter and stretched it to 15 at one point.
Hooks had 12 points in the third quarter as ETSU fought to stay within striking distance. Her layup at the third-quarter buzzer cut Wofford’s lead to 61-51.
The Terriers methodically held off the Bucs in the fourth, going 7-for-7 from the line.
WRAPPING IT UP
The big victory over Samford combined with a decent performance on Friday left Ezell in a better mood heading into the offseason.
“I make no apology for the program,” she said. “I think the season was tough. And if I need to apologize because we didn’t win enough games during a global pandemic, I’m sorry. But I do not apologize for our program. I believe our program is still very healthy.”