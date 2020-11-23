Elizabethton football coach Shawn Witten is familiar with the state semifinals.
As the Cyclones seek their second straight state championship, Friday’s Class 4A game at Nolensville will be Witten’s seventh semifinal appearance as a player or coach. His five appearances as a head coach are two more than any one else among the 14 schools in Sullivan, Washington and Carter counties.
Mike Lunsford (one at Hampton and two at Cloudland), Graham Clark (three at Dobyns-Bennett) and J.C. Campbell (three at Hampton) are on the short list. John Cropp led three Tennessee High teams into the semifinals in the early 1970s, but the playoffs started in that round as only four teams across the state were included in the postseason. Fred Walton’s 1976 team at Dobyns-Bennett won one game to reach the semifinals. And Greg Stubbs led Tennessee High to the semifinals in 2004.
Witten's teams lost in their first three appearances before breaking through with a 34-12 win last year over Nolensville and eventually beating Springfield in the title game.
When the Cyclones made their first state state semifinal appearance in the modern era in 1997 — they also reached that round in their state championship season in 1938 — Witten was the quarterback and his team came up three touchdowns short against Maryville.
But Witten, along with his grandfather and coach Dave Rider and the rest of the Cyclones, learned something in that loss. The next year they had Maryville on the ropes before a tough 20-16 loss. The Rebels went on to win the title game by 32 points, and have since added 13 more gold balls to their crowded trophy case.
Witten wasn’t on the field for the next semifinal appearance in 1999, but arrived before the game was over to watch a heartbreaking overtime loss to Knox Central at Brown-Childress Stadium.
When Witten returned to his old stomping grounds as a coach, it didn’t take long for him to get the Cyclones back to the state semifinals. Rough losses to Alcoa in 2009 and 2010 set the stage for 2012, where the Cyclones had matured as a strong enough program to threaten Christian Academy of Knoxville in a 44-34 loss.
It took a few years for Witten to find a path back to the semifinals, although many consider the 2016 Class 3A state quarterfinal loss to Alcoa to have been the real state-title game. Elizabethton lost 17-14, but had possession of the ball at game’s end with a chance to tie or win.
Moving to Class 4A — with Alcoa no longer in the picture — the Cyclones had to wait their turn behind a dominant Greeneville program. But Witten and the Cyclones solved the Greene Devils last year, and Friday’s fourth straight win over them — a tough 24-20 decision — put Elizabethton within one game of the BlueCross Bowl for the second straight year.
Over the last nine years, Witten’s Cyclones have produced a record of 97-17. That’s an .851 winning percentage. The Cyclones have won 28 straight games, and 38 of their last 40 contests.
SEMIFINAL OUTLOOK
It has become a “right” of passage for Maryville and Oakland, and Oakland’s role of slight favorite probably comes from home-field advantage.
These teams met for the first time in postseason play in 2014. Little did they know at the time it would be a fixture in the semifinals for each of the next six years. Oakland lost the first two meetings, but broke through with a 23-7 win in 2016.
The Patriots crushed the Rebels 38-0 in 2018, and are 2-1 at home in this postseason rivalry. Maryville is 3-0 at home.
With this game being played in Murfreesboro, look for Oakland to get past the Rebels for a third time.
Here are the favorite spreads for Friday’s semifinals:
Class 6A
Oakland by 2 over Maryville
Brentwood by 14 over Bartlett
Class 5A
Oak Ridge by 3 over Soddy-Daisy
Summit by 2 over Henry County
Class 4A
Elizabethton by 6 over Nolensville
Haywood by 3 over Lexington
Class 3A
Alcoa by 21 over Red Bank
Pearl-Cohn by 14 over Milan
Class 2A
Meigs County by 6 over Trousdale County
Peabody by 21 over Waverly
Class 1A
South Pittsburg by 8 over Coalfield
Fayetteville by 2 over Lake County
PICK OF THE WEEK
Elizabethton 31, Nolensville 21
The Cyclones will have to take care of travel business and follow it up with a clean game, avoiding turnovers and not allowing the big plays that hurt them against Greeneville.
Picks record: 12-4.