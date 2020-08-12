JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders had a message for his team as it prepared for its first official preseason practice Tuesday night: Enjoy it while you can.
“It’s not easy,” Sanders said Wednesday. “I told the players, ‘We haven’t had a chance to get out there and just throw the ball around. We haven’t had a chance to put a helmet on since before Thanksgiving last year. It’s been a while, so take advantage of the opportunity we have.’ ”
That opportunity could close as soon as Thursday when the Southern Conference is expected to announce its plans for fall sports. As conference after conference shuts down athletics for the fall, the SoCon might do the same. ETSU President Brian Noland said earlier this week that he expects all fall sports to be moved to the spring.
So with the possibility of their season being canceled or postponed hanging over their heads, the Bucs worked out in helmets at Greene Stadium. They practiced in two groups so fewer people were on the field at any given time.
With so much uncertainty surrounding everything they’re doing, Sanders and his players took time to appreciate actually coaching some football Tuesday night.
“If you’re out there having a good time doing what you’re doing, you just appreciate the moment,” he said. “I think we were just appreciating the moment last night. Hopefully we get to go out there and do it again tonight. The same thing with the rest of the week and next week.
“It was fun to get out there. I think the players enjoyed it. I think it was therapeutic for me. I think it was therapeutic for a lot of coaches and a lot of players.”
SOCIAL-DISTANCING FOOTBALL?
Sanders says the safety of his staff and players is his main concern, but he added that it’s tough following all the coronavirus protocols while trying to play such a physical sport during a pandemic.
“I don’t know how you truly practice football and social distance,” he said. “I don’t know how that works. We do have two separate groups where we’re utilizing two different locker rooms. We rarely ever have more than 20 to 25 guys in the locker room at the same time.
“But once you’re on the football field — if you’re going to play football, you’ve got to play football. Those same players are wearing a mask, and that made the hardest part of last night trying to breathe through the mask while they’re running.”
SCHEDULE FLUX
If the SoCon decides to play football in the fall, the schedules will have to be remade because of other cancellations.
ETSU has already lost its first three games. Mars Hill’s season was postponed and the Georgia game was canceled when the Southeastern Conference announced it would play only conference games.
Then Samford popped up on Florida State’s schedule on the same day the Bulldogs were supposed to come to Johnson City. The ETSU-Samford game would be rescheduled if the SoCon decides to play.
“I think if it ends up working out that we do play, I think we’ll be able to add a couple of games pretty quickly,” Sanders said. “I know there’s a lot of teams out there that are planning to play that are looking to add games. I know there’s been a lot of communication between athletic directors towards us and vice versa about scheduling some games, but it’s hard to schedule games when you really don’t know what’s going on or where we’re at.”
QB GONE
Trey Mitchell, who started most of last season at quarterback, has left the team and will transfer to another school.
“Trey wanted some assurances or commitments that I wasn’t prepared to make,” Sanders said. “He decided to pursue something. Good guy. I wish him the best. I hope everything works out for him.”
WANTS TO PLAY
Sanders said if it was up to him, the Bucs would play in the fall.
“Every year since I was 9 years old, there has been football in the fall,” he said. “That’s a long time. I’m working on almost 46 years of football in the fall. If I don’t have football in the fall, it’ll be definitely different.”