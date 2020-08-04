It might be a path traversed cautiously, but on Monday area football teams took another step toward an Aug. 21 start to the season.
Sullivan County schools were released for contact practice, joining Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and others for the first day in full gear.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee opened the door Friday when he signed Executive Order No. 55. It allowed high school football and girls soccer teams to return to the practice fields in preparation for a season that could start as originally planned.
Despite the full-go order — still following the guidelines set forth by the TSSAA — some area coaches were uncertain how things would play out in the days ahead.
Sullivan South’s Justin Hilton had his team ready to hit the practice field Monday even though he knew it was a possibility the Rebels might still be limited to the no- contact guidelines. The plan paid off when county teams received the green light.
“We completed all of the heat acclimation (last week) with the understanding this could happen,” Hilton said. “We wanted to be in a position where we were ready to have contact.”
South’s practice began with a baby-steps process: familiarization of the safety procedures with the Riddell helmets. Then the Rebels jumped into the fundamentals.
“We have to slow things down, teaching proper tackling and blocking,” Hilton said. “I think there’s a fine line between that and trying to hammer each other for 2½ hours. We have to let the kids work their bodies into it.”
At Science Hill, coach Stacy Carter also stressed the learning process. Some of the basics need to be revisited because teams missed their spring practice.
“We have to teach how to tackle,” Carter said. “We haven’t been able to do that stuff. We have to build up to it. Teaching tackling is the first thing we do every spring. They need to keep their heads up and not get hurt.”
David Crockett also lined up for a contact practice Monday afternoon, but coach Hayden Chandley said he wasn’t sure exactly what it would look like until the Pioneers went through it.
Elizabethton was still in the heat-acclimation process, and Sullivan Central and Sullivan North were among the schools with contact practices.
“It was a shock, but a great relief to get the news we could go,” said North coach Preston Patrick. “When I told the kids Friday it was a possibility, they were ready. I don’t think we will have to motivate them much.”
Science Hill will be in full pads this week, with Thursday set aside for special teams practice.
“The TSSAA has rules in place, and you can only go three days in a row with contact,” Carter said. “That’s why Thursday is all special teams for us. We’re excited to get out there again.”