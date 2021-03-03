LYNCHBURG, Va. — Plenty of medals were up for grabs in Wednesday’s VHSL Class 1 and 2 indoor track and field championships at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex.
The top eight individuals and relay teams in each event earned all-state honors.
Wise Central’s Maddox Reynolds headlined a contingent of locals with a three-peat in the 55-meter hurdles in a winning time of 7.92 seconds. The Warrior standout adds the indoor title to his growing trophy case, which includes the 2019 Class 2 outdoor 110 hurdles title for a grand total of four gold medals.
A pair of Rural Retreat athletes brought home gold to Wythe County.
Chris Sizemore won the high jump (5-10) on fewer misses after tying with Appomattox County’s Tez Booker and also won the long jump (20-9). Additionally, he placed fourth in the triple jump (40-11¾) and seventh in the 300 (38.47).
Lachen Streeby won the 500 dash with a scorching run of 1:10.43 and placed fourth in the long jump (19-2).
Rural Retreat finished third as a team with 44 points on the boys side. Parry McCluer won the boys meet with 58 points, while Glenvar was the girls team champion with 65.
IN THE FIELD EVENTS
In the girls competition, Rural Retreat’s Madelyn King was third in the triple jump (32-9½) and Olivia Crigger was eighth (31-11½). Both also made all-state in the long jump as Crigger was fifth (14-9) and King was sixth (14-6). Teammate Jade Streeby was eighth with a leap of 13-10.
Patrick Henry had two top-5 finishers in the shot put as MacKinley Ottinger was runner-up (32-5) and Abby McGlothlin was fourth (31-10½).
Chilhowie’s Gwen Robbins also had an all-state finish in the shot put, finishing eighth (28-6½).
On the boys side, Tazewell had two finishers receive honors in the triple jump as Cassius Harris (seventh; 38-6½) and Jared Mullins (eighth; 35-1) were the medaling men. Harris later was fifth in the long jump (18-11) and fourth in the 300 (37.50).
Tazewell’s Brody Patterson was sixth in the high jump (5-2).
In the throwing events, Tazewell’s Gavin Lee was runner-up with a heave of 46-0½ and Union’s Keyandre Davis was sixth (39-1½).
BACK ON TRACK
The Tazewell girls 4x800 relay of Josie Whitt, Maci Alford, Layla Cecil and Shianne Waters was fifth with a time of 12:32.47.
J.I. Burton’s Zoe Niece was seventh in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 11.27 seconds.
Two 4x200 relay teams garnered honors as Rural Retreat — with a team of Streeby, Kaylee Carpenter, Crigger and King — was sixth in 2:07.66. Streeby was also eighth in the 500 in 1:40.01, while Crigger was eighth in the 300 (48.56).
Chilhowie’s quartet of Haylee Harris, Robbins, Kayman Atwell and Audrey Gilley was seventh in 2:09.47.
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene was third in the 1,600 with a time of 5;53.89 and Holston’s Maggie Milhorne nabbed the final all-state spot by placing eighth in 6:50.27. Keene was also third in the 3,200 with a time of 13:15.02.
Tazewell’s 4x400 relay squad of Ashton Rowe, Whitt, Alford and Adyn Daniels finished sixth with a time of 5:02.99.
To lead off the boys competition in the afternoon, Tazewell’s Will Greer, Jackson Duty, Nick Taylor and Ian Rhudy were part of the 4x800 relay that finished eighth (9:42.11).
Rhudy later was eighth in the 1,000 with a time of 3:06.76.
Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher was sixth in the 55 hurdles (9.24) while Chilhowie’s Chase Lewis was eighth (9.85).
Holston’s Bryce Cobler ran the 55 dash in 6.91 seconds, which was good enough for seventh.
Two boys 4x200 relay teams came back with honors as Holston was seventh (1:53.61) and Chilhowie was eighth (2:11.04).
In the distance events, Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick eked out the final all-state spot by one one-hundredth of a second by crossing the line in 5:03.77. He later doubled-back for sixth place in the 3,200 (10:57.54).
Three area 4x400 relay squads garnered honors as Rural Retreat was fifth (3:50.91) while Tazewell was seventh (3:59.60) and Chilhowie was eighth (4:00.14).
Tuesday’s results
In the Class 3 state championships, also at Liberty on Tuesday, Abingdon had one of the best days in program history with several all-state athletes.
To start off the girls portion of the meet, Abby Boyd finished seventh in the high jump with a clearance of 4-6.
In the shot put, Sydney Nunley was fourth with a heave of 32-8.
On the track, Emily Mays was sixth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.68 seconds.
Distance standout Makaleigh Jessee had a notable all-state double of seventh in the 1,600 (5:34.44) and eighth in the 3,200 (12:23.83) in a tough turnaround of less than an hour.
Chloe Odum was eighth in the 300 with a time of 45.74.
The girls team finished in a four-way tie for 13th with 14 points.
On the boys side, James Whitted started off nicely with a fourth-place finish in both the high jump (5-10) and long jump (21-1½).
Xander Brown came fifth in the 55 dash with a time of 6.71 seconds.
On the distance side, Dylan Phillips and Isaac Thiessen each had runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 respectively.
Phillips had a chance in the final 100 meters, but came up short and still finished with a massive personal best of 4:27.64.
Thiessen perfectly executed his race plan and also had a personal best, finishing in 9:32.59.
The boys accumulated 34 points and had the highest finish in program history by placing sixth overall.