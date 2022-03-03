LYNCHBURG — Southwest Virginia athletes racked up a myriad of medals at the VHSL Class 1 and 2 combined indoor track & field championships on Wednesday and Thursday at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track & Field Complex.
The top eight finishers in each event earned all-state honors.
Bruton won the boys team title with 65 points over runner-up Galileo (50). Glenvar beat out Appomattox County by one point (61-60) to win the girls title.
Wise Central senior Maddox Reynolds accomplished an incredibly rare feat by winning his fourth consecutive 55-meter hurdles title in 7.89 seconds.
According to the VHSL record books, Reynolds joins Potomac long jumper Mike Newell as the only boys to win an individual indoor event four times in high school. Newell won the old Group AAA title from 1996-99.
Union’s Keyandre Davis won the shot put with a new school record heave of 51-1. Davis won the event by five feet.
Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy won the 500 with a sizzling time of 1:18.93, winning by almost two seconds and setting a new state meet record. She was also eighth in the long jump with a leap of 14-9 and was also a leg on the 4x800-meter relay that finished runner-up (10:42.67).
The other team members for the Lady Bulldogs were Josie Whitt, Lauren Keene and Sage Dagout.
Rhudy was also fourth in the long jump (32-10.5).
Keene later won the individual title in the 3,200 with a time of 12:18.85, beating runner-up Bethany Vogel of Poquoson by almost 20 seconds. The Lady Bulldogs finished fourth in the team standings with 46 points.
SPRINTS SHOWCASE
In all of the short distance races, local athletes fared well.
In the girls 55 dash, John Battle’s Olivia Stevens was runner-up with a time of 7.64 seconds. Marion’s Gracie Umbarger (seventh in 7.87) and Patrick Henry’s MaKenna Clay (eighth in 7.92) also received honors.
Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger had a busy two days as she finished runner-up in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.21 seconds. She was also third in the triple jump (33-9.5) and racked up two all-state finishes with a runner-up showing in the long jump (16-0) and an eight-place finish in the high jump (4-8) on Wednesday.
John Battle’s Jada Samuel (fourth in 9.32) and Marion’s Umbarger (sixth in 9.91) also placed in the hurdles.
On the boys side, Virginia High’s Patrick Poku was runner-up in the dash with a sizzling time of 6.71. Tazewell’s Cassius Harris was sixth in 6.83 while Virginia High's Brody Jones (seventh in 6.87) and Marion’s Travis Doane (eighth in 6.92) also had solid efforts.
Harris also placed in the triple jump (sixth; 39-11¼) and in the 300 (third in 37.07).
RELAYS RACK UP
In the girls 4x200 relay, the Battle quartet of Allison Ratliff, Julia Crowder, Samuel and Stevens teamed up to finish fifth with a time of 1:59.05.
In the 4x400, Crowder, Kendall Jarvis, Stevens and Samuel finished sixth with a time of 4:35.61. Chilhowie was eighth as Audrey Gilley, Kayman Atwell, Kenna Russell and Tess Somervell ran 4:42.24.
For the boys, Tazewell finished sixth in 1:40.02 with a team composed of Jackson Duty, Chase Noel, Logan McDonald and Harris.
Rural Retreat finished eighth (1:40.29) as Jacob Crouse, Jonah Hamman, Gatlin Hight and Gunner Hagerman made up the relay.
DISTANCE AND THROWS SHOW WELL
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene finished runner-up in the 1,600 with a time of 5:38.43 while Battle’s Jarvis was third (5:47.82). Jarvis was also eighth in the 1,000 with a time of 3:40.23.
Grundy’s Jessi Looney also finished with honors in seventh (5:58.02).
Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell finished eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:55.15 and was seventh in the 3,200 with a time of 10:34.83.
In the 1,000, Wise Central’s Tyler Kiser finished fifth with a time of 2:46.28.
In the girls shot put, Patrick Henry’s Madison Osborne (seventh, 31-8¾) and MacKinley Ottinger (eighth, 29-5¾) both left Lynchburg with honors. Auburn’s Haley Hollins won the event with a new meet record of 41-1¾.
Tazewell high jumper Ethan Mills had a solid day, finishing third with a clearance of 5-10.
FROM WEDNESDAY
On the boys’ side, J.I. Burton’s Xadrian Taybron was seventh in the triple jump (39-5¼) and the long jump (19-6.25).
The Galileo 4x800 quartet of Jamison Mantooth, Dylan Kirk, Jackson Herndon and Alexander Gomez-Hernandez won the event in a time of 8:18.12, which was a new state meet record by eight seconds.