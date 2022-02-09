Wise Central's Orr makes selfless act toward teammates, Spivey swimmer of the year again

BRISTOL — Wise Central’s Camden Orr did not win the 100 backstroke nor the 100 breaststroke in the Region 2D Swimming Championships on Wednesday.
The senior had top times going into the regional meet at Virginia High. But he had already qualified for the VHSL Class 2 championships next week on times from earlier meets in the season.
So instead of competing for the gold medal, Orr sat out the two events to give Central teammate Jaylan Bowman and J.I. Burton freshman Bradley Lane a chance to compete for a qualifying spot in the state tournament.
While Orr and Lane are not teammates in high school competition, they do swim throughout the year as teammates at the club level as part of the Blue Marlins swim team.
WHY DO THAT?
The obvious question for Orr is why he decided to give up a shot at two regional championships.
The answer was not complicated. He said he values team more than individual accomplishment.
“I sat out to give my teammates another chance,” Orr said. “It’s more important to get our teammates the chance to go to state.”
Orr plays soccer in the spring at Central.
He said playing a team sport like soccer gives him the feel for team over individual.
“In soccer, everybody works together, and the whole team does it or it doesn’t,” Orr said.
The senior admits he may always have questions of “what if” about not competing in the regional competition in his senior year. But he will also always know he helped teammates make unforgettable memories with a trip to the state championships.
“There’s always something there, but it’s more important to see them go.”
Both Bowman and Lane advanced to the state tournament.
Bowman finished second in the 100 breaststroke, while Lane finished fifth in the backstroke.
TOP SWIMMER AGAIN
Gate City sophomore Tia Spivey won two more events at the regional meet.
Spivey won the 100 butterfly and the 200 medley in last season’s regional championships.
On Wednesday, Spivey earned her second Region 2D swimmer of the year award after earning championships in the 200 freestyle (2:06.11) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.92).
Spivey swims for the Kingsport-based Barracudas club team.
She said competing at the VHSL championships will help her in placement with the Barracudas.
The sophomore also hopes to improve on her fourth-place finishes from last season’s state championships.
“I’m swimming a different event (at state),” Spivey said. “Last year, I swam the 100 fly and the 200 IM, and this year I swam the 100 fly and the 200 free. It will be nice to switch it up.”
GIRLS WINNERS
Other girls regional champions include Marion’s Kursten Thomas in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle, Virginia High’s Amelia Austin in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Tazewell’s Isabella Davis in the 100 freestyle and Tazewell’s Darcy Taylor in the 100 breaststroke.
Girls relay winners included Tazewell in the 200 medley, Tazewell in the 200 freestyle and Virginia High in the 400 freestyle.
MARION GIRLS WIN TEAM TITLE
Marion scored 113 points to win the girls regional championship, while Graham (89), Tazewell (88), Chilhowie (52) and Patrick Henry (41) rounded out the top five.
MARION TAKES BOYS TITLE, TOO
Marion also won the boys championship, outdistancing Virginia High 129-123.
Chilhowie (62), Graham (59) and Wise Central (23) rounded out the top five teams.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS
Individual boys champions include Virginia High’s Omar Said in the 200 freestyle, Marion’s Caleb Patton in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Graham’s Brady Jones in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Virginia High’s John David Moser in the 100 butterfly and John David Moser and Marion’s Preston Vanhoy in the 100 breaststroke.
Boys relay team winners include Marion in the 200 medley, Virginia High in the 200 freestyle and Marion in the 400 freestyle.