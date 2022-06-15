Wise Central's Allison leads Times News Southwest Virginia squad

Bayleigh Allison made the most of her final high school softball season.
The recent Wise Central graduate was a force in the pitcher’s circle.
She finished the year with a 19-3 record. Her season ERA was 4.63, and she dropped it dramatically in the postseason to 1.89.
Allison was also a power at the plate. She finished with a .374 batting average with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Her 11 homers set a new single-season record for the Lady Warriors and gave her 21 home runs for her career, another school record.
Her efforts earned her the distinction as the Times News Southwest Virginia softball player of the year.
The Times News Southwest Virginia softball team is composed of players from the Times News Virginia coverage area, the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts, as well as Virginia High from the Southwest District.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Eastside coach Suzi Atwood is the Times News Southwest Virginia coach of the year.
After a run to the Region 1D championship in 2021, things looked bleak for the Lady Spartans in a definite rebuilding year in 2022.
Atwood and her staff had to replace six starters lost to graduation from the 2021 team.
After five straight losses to start the season, Atwood guided Eastside to 19 straight wins, the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament championships and another Region 1D title before falling to Fort Chiswell in the state tournament.
EXPERIENCE IN THE CIRCLE
Allison leads a pitching corps that is blessed with experience.
Joining the Central senior on the squad as pitchers are:
• Eastside senior Tinley Hamilton. The Emory & Henry commit finished the year with a 1.90 ERA in 96⅔ innings of work.
• Gate City senior Abby Davidson, who finished the year with a 4.30 ERA and a 10-6 record.
• Virginia High junior Aidan James, who finished the season with a 5-2 mark and 3.40 ERA.
• Ridgeview sophomore Caiti Hill. The youngster of the group had a solid first full season in the circle with a 14-6 record and a 4.14 ERA.
COVERING THE BASES
While three of the five pitchers are seniors, the infielders on the team are all underclassmen.
The infielders named to the squad are:
Catcher: Gate City junior Kady Davidson, who finished the season with a .373 batting average, 21 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
First baseman: Gate City junior Savannah Monroe. A power at the plate, Monroe finished with a .365 batting average, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Second baseman: Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth. She played shortstop most of the season for the Wolfpack, but she had the versatility to play any position around the diamond. The sophomore finished with a .486 batting average with four home runs, 26 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Third baseman: Central junior Lexi Baker. It was a banner year for Baker that included a spot on the VHSL Class 2 all-state team. Baker hit .424 for the season with seven home runs and 32 RBIs.
Shortstop: Gate City sophomore Makayla Bays, who finished the season with a .467 batting average with six home runs and 25 RBIs.
AROUND THE OUTFIELD AND AT THE PLATE
Eastside senior Taylor Perry heads the outfield contingent on the team.
The Gardner-Webb signee hit a whopping .529 with three home runs and 37 RBIs.
Gate City junior Addie Gibson and Central junior Taylor Cochran join Perry as the outfielder picks.
Gibson finished the season with .360 batting average, 10 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and two inside-the-park home runs.
Cochran hit .438 with 20 RBIs and set a school single-season record with 46 hits.
Rye Cove freshman Kenzie Hood had a strong start to her varsity softball career. With a .592 batting average, two home runs and 40 RBIs, Hood earned the designated player spot on the team.
AT-LARGE PLAYERS
Nine at-large players round out the team. They are:
• Wise Central senior Kat Hopkins, who hit .398 on the season and finished with 10 home runs and a school single-season record of 43 RBIs.
• Gate City junior K.K. Baker, who had a .415 batting average with five home runs and 24 RBIs.
• Abingdon senior Kendel Yates, who hit .475 on the year with seven home runs. She also had four doubles and three triples.
• J.I. Burton senior Kenzie Franklin, who finished with a .466 batting average and two home runs.
• Union junior Megan Day, who hit .438 on the season with 19 RBIs.
• Ridgeview senior Brooklyn Frazier, who finished the year hitting .365 with 16 RBIs and scored 13 runs.
• Eastside senior Leci Sensabaugh, who carried a .452 batting average with .630 slugging percentage.
• Eastside freshman Braelyn Hall, who was strong with the bat, hitting .434, and in the circle, where she carried a 1.40 ERA.
• Virginia High junior Carrie Patrick, who finished the year with a .492 batting average, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.