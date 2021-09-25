ABINGDON — In one of the stranger chapters of Mountain 7 District golf history, Wise Central won a playoff — four days after the league tournament — and advanced to the Region 2D championships.
The Mountain 7 tournament was held Monday at The Virginian, where Abingdon won the district title and advanced to the Region 3D tournament next week.
Gate City earned the top seed among the district’s six Class 2 schools for next week’s Region 2D tournament at Lonesome Pine Country Club, and John Battle appeared to have the second seed in the 2D tournament and be set for regionals.
A recount of the scoring cards from the Mountain 7 tournament, however, revealed that Battle was two strokes off in its calculations and actually tied Central.
After much discussion this week by the district’s principals, the district conducted a nine-hole playoff Friday at Glenrochie Country Club.
That still wasn’t enough to decide it.
Central and Battle each shot 176 after nine and had to go to a sudden-death playoff.
Three holes later, Central had a four-shot victory and a trip to the 2D tournament coming up.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.