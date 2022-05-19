ABINGDON — Despite two lengthy weather delays that spanned about 90 minutes, the Wise Central baseball team downed Gate City in the Mountain 7 consolation game on Thursday night at Falcon Park 11-1 in five innings.
The championship game between host Abingdon and John Battle was postponed to Monday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors won on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the final frame.
“No one ever wants to be in the consolation game, but we did talk about trying to secure the No. 1 seed for the region,” Central coach J.W. Salyer said. “We still had to win this game. I think our boys did an outstanding job of coming over here to win this game.”
Central scored four runs in the opening frame and three in the second to jump out to a quick 7-0 lead.
The Warriors were 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position and registered eight hits on the day. Ashton Bolling led the way for Wise, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Braeden Church was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Logan Sartin was also 2-for-3.
“We didn’t hit it very well against Battle, but the approach was a little bit better today,” Salyer said. “We found some gaps and hit the ball really well.”
The Warriors got a standout effort from starting pitcher Robbie Wilson as he threw a complete game and allowed just two hits on the day.
The sidewinder threw 74 pitches and struck out five. The only run he allowed was unearned.
“He’s 7-0 on the season and he’s been a pleasant surprise,” Salyer said. “He doesn’t throw very hard, but with that arm angle, he’s tough to pick up. He’s got a good curveball and he’s developing a good change up.”
The Warriors with the win are in a much better position to retain the top seed in next week’s Region 2D tournament and also build some momentum going forward.
“Momentum was one thing amongst the coaches that we talked about,” Salyer said. “No one wants to back into the region tournament. We wanted to be playing good baseball and that’s what we did today.”