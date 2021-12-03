WISE — Wise Central started fast and did not let up Friday in the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off girls basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Center.
Led by senior Jill Sturgill’s 20 points, the Lady Warriors pushed the ball quickly up the floor and employed full-court press and half-court trapping defenses most of the game on the way to a 74-34 win over Thomas Walker.
Central faces Wise County and Mountain 7 District rival Union in Saturday’s championship game at the Prior.
Union advanced with a 62-44 semifinal win over Grundy.
WARRIORS OFF AND RUNNING
The fast tempo is the way Central coach Robin Dotson said he wants his team to play.
“We’re getting a little better offensively,” Dotson said. “We struggled early on to maintain control of the ball. We want an up-and-down game and score quickly.
The quick tempo is to Sturgill’s liking as well. She said the Lady Warriors haven’t been able to run the floor as much in previous seasons, but now the team seems to fit the fast pace.
“This year we have a lot more quickness to us, so I think we’re able to do that more,” Sturgill said.
The senior said the pressing attack allows the shooters to find open shots.
“We have quick guards that can just open shots up and then just kick it out,” Sturgill said.
The Lady Warriors (2-0) also got another solid game from Emmah McAmis. The freshman guard finished with 18 points, seven assists and four steals.
Bayleigh Allison also scored 18 points and snagged three steals for Central.
Thomas Walker (1-1) got 19 points and two blocks from Lakin Burke.
BEARS IN CHARGE
The Lady Bears (2-0) advanced to the championship game by jumping ahead early and never trailing against the Golden Wave (1-1).
Union built a 20-10 lead in the first quarter and was up 35-15 by halftime.
Grace McKinney and Brooke Bailey scored 18 points apiece and Isabella Blagg added 14 for the Lady Bears. Abby Slagle pulled down seven rebounds.
Union coach Kory Bostic said his team will have to have that same kind of balance to be successful against Central on Saturday.
“(Central) really does a good job of pressuring the ball all over the floor and they do a lot of different things, press-wise, trap-wise. So we’ve got to come out and take care of the ball,” Bostic said. “We’ve got to value every possession and we’ve got to have balance. When we have balance we can be a pretty competitive team.”
Madison Looney had 18 points and 19 rebounds for Grundy. Jessi Looney 17 finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wave.
IN OTHER GAMES
J.I. BURTON 43, RICHLANDS 39
J.I. Burton held off a Richlands comeback attempt in the second half to earn a 43-39 win and Twin Valley sped past Lebanon 51-29.
The Lady Raiders (1-1) led 31-22 at halftime after outscoring the Blue Tornado 20-10 in the second quarter. Richlands outscored the Lady Raiders 17-12 in the second half.
Abigail Absher's double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds paced Burton. Richlands’ Rachel Rife led all scorers with 12 points.
Twin Valley's Rayne Hawthorne scored 14 points, Haylee Moore added 13 and Alexis Fuller finished with 10.
Moore also pulled down 17 rebounds, including nine offensive boards, for the Lady Panthers (1-1).
Lily Gray, Alexis Horne, Lauren Horne and Lauren Boothe had six points each for Lebanon.
TOURNAMENT FINALES
The tournament concludes Saturday with four games.
Richlands faces Lebanon at 3 p.m, in the seventh-place game.
The 4:30 p.m. fifth-place game pits J.I. Burton and Twin Valley.
Following a 3-point shooting contest, the Thomas Walker vs. Grundy consolation contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. before Central and Union meet in the championship game.