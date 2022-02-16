CLINTWOOD — Defense played a key role Wednesday for Wise Central in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 District basketball tournament semifinal win over Gate City.
The Lady Warriors (19-5) made things difficult for Gate City’s offense, particularly in the first half on the way to a 54-47 win.
With the win, Wise Central advanced to the tournament championship game against top-seeded Ridgeview on Friday at 8 p.m. at Ridgeview.
The host Lady Wolfpack (20-3) defeated John Battle 44-31 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Gate City (14-10) will play John Battle (10-14) in the tournament’s consolation game at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview.
All four teams have qualified for the Region 2D tournament.
Because of the district’s point system giving more weight to the regular season than the tournament, Central will have to win the tournament or John Battle will have to beat Ridgeview on Friday for Central to advance to the regional tournament as the No. 2 seed from the Mountain 7.
If neither of those things happen, Gate City will remain as the No. 2 seed and Central will be the No. 3 seed.
DEFENSE
Wednesday’s semifinal win for Central was all about setting an aggressive defense that challenged Gate City (14-10) on every shot.
Lady Warriors freshman Emmah McAmis said Central worked hard on its defense in preparation for Wednesday’s battle with the Lady Blue Devils.
“We focused on defense wins ball games,” McAmis said. “So we kind of played off that and coming out aggressively.”
McAmis’ offense also played a key role for the Lady Warriors.
The freshman, who is averaging just over 20 points per game, finished with a game-high 23 points and nine assists.
Senior Jill Sturgill had 20 points and six rebounds for Central. But, like McAmis, Sturgill agreed that defense was a key in the win.
“Coach (Robin) Dotson has told me for four years that defense wins ball games,” Sturgill said. “We practice defense every day. We really stress on having good defense against good teams like this because you have to have it.”
Central’s defense helped the Lady Warriors jump out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead and a 25-11 halftime advantage.
Despite the strong game for Central, Dotson knew Gate City would keep attacking.
“We got a little tired in the fourth quarter I thought, and they had some players step up and make some big plays,” Dotson said.
Gate City cut the Central lead to 40-32 with 5:32 left in the contest, but that was as close as the Lady Devils could get in the final quarter.
“The big thing was we kept attacking offensively and kept scoring instead of freezing up,” Dotson said.
Macey Mullins led Gate City in scoring with 16 points, while Addie Gibson accounted for 12.
BIG SECOND HALF
In Wednesday’s other semifinal, Ridgeview outscored the Lady Trojans 10-3 in the third quarter to build a 14-point lead on the way to the win.
Ridgeview led 23-16 at halftime before opening up the lead in the third frame.
Hailey Sutherland led Ridgeview with 16 points, while Brooke Frazier ended the game with 13.
John Battle got 14 points from Anna McKee and 10 more from Hanna Jo McReynolds.