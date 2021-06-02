Wise Central relies on doubles to win Region 2D girls championship

NORTON — Wise Central’s top three fell in singles Wednesday, but they rebounded to win their doubles matches and take a 5-3 win over Gate City to claim the Region 2D championship.
The team title was the first for Central since 2017.
With the win, Central (10-0) advances to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals.
The Lady Warriors will play at Region C champion Radford on Monday.
Gate City’s top three seeds — Amelia Jennings, Macy Dishner and Audrey Williams — took straight-set wins in singles play.
Central’s four, five and six players — Jaida Meade, Abby Duncan and Kylee Mullins — responded with straight-set wins for the Lady Warriors to tie the match at 3-3 heading into doubles play.
DOUBLE TEAM
Central’s number two doubles of Kally Hughes and Meade took a win to put the Lady Warriors up 4-3.
The number one doubles team of Hannah McAmis and Tellie Stafford combined to take a 6-4, 6-3 win over Gate City’s Jennings and Dishner to clinch the championship.
The McAmis-Stafford victory came despite Stafford playing on a sprained ankle and McAmis playing with a broken toe.
“With a broken toe and sprained ankle, we did pretty well,” Stafford said.
McAmis knew going into doubles play that her team had a good chance of earning the win.
“Coming into (doubles play) 3-3 we knew we had more confidence being together and that we could finish it off,” McAmis said.
Central coach Angie Duncan was proud of her team’s effort, especially playing through the adversity of injuries.
“They fought through some things today, and I’m just real proud of them,” Duncan said.
ABINGDON DOUBLES TEAMS WIN REGION
In Region 3D tennis play Tuesday, Abingdon’s boys doubles team of Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks advanced to next week’s state tournament by winning the regional title.
Abingdon’s girls duo of Lauren Wimmer and Lauren Goodman won the Region 3D doubles championship to advance to the state tournament at Virginia Tech next week.