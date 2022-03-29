Wise Central offense shows up big in rout of Union

BIG STONE GAP — Wise Central dominated at the plate Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors pounded out 19 hits, including three home runs, a triple and double, on their way to a 19-1 Mountain 7 District softball win over host Union.
The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
STREAM OF HITS
The seemingly endless hitting attack from Central (4-0, 2-0) started in the first inning and continued through the fifth.
Eight Lady Warriors batters finished the day with multiple hits.
“We were seeing the ball well today,” Central coach Allison Shortt said. “We were looking for certain things in certain parts of the counts and we got what we were looking for.”
Kat Hopkins led the offensive barrage from Central. The senior finished 3-for-5 and hit a grand slam in the fifth inning. Hopkins counted five RBIs in all.
Hopkins said she was worried about her team having a slow start against their district and Wise County rivals. But she said she knew when the team started hitting solidly from the start, it was going to be a good day.
“Once we start (hitting) we keep on going. We don’t stop,” Hopkins said. “Our hitting has picked up so much from last year. I’m just proud of our team. We’re all working for the same goal and we’ve just got to keep on pushing for that same goal.”
PLENTY OF POWER
Lexi Baker finished 3-for-5 and smacked a solo home run, and Bayleigh Allison went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a two-RBI triple. Taylor Cochran finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in for the Lady Warriors.
Central also got two hits and two RBIs apiece from Jill Sturgill and Baylee Collins. Gracie Mullins and Lauren Jackson each had two hits and drove in a run.
Sturgill started in the circle and picked up the win for Central. The senior allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Brayleigh Mullins and Kylie Castle accounted for all of the Lady Bears hits. Mullins went 3-for-3 and Castle finished 2-for-2 for Union (4-2, 1-1).
UP NEXT
Wise Central is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at home against J.I. Burton. Union is slated to play at Thomas Walker on Friday.