WISE — Nine Southwest Virginia girls basketball teams and one from Kentucky got a final tuneup for the season Friday by participating in the annual Candace Rakes Memorial jamboree at Virginia Wise's Prior Convocation Center.
The jamboree consisted of 10 games that were played under normal game conditions, with one catch.
Because each team played two games at the jamboree, each contest consisted of three quarters of play instead of four.
The jamboree is held each year to raise funds for the UVA Wise women’s basketball scholarship fund.
Here’s a brief look at each game.
WISE CENTRAL 50, MARION 38
Dotson’s Lady Warriors started the jamboree with a fast-paced 50-38 win over Marion.
Freshman Emmah McAmis scored a team-high 14 points to lead Central, while Jill Sturgill finished with nine points and Bayleigh Allison and Emilee Brickey added eight.
Marion was led by Hayley Farns' 16 points. Kailey Terry added 12 points for the Scarlett Hurricane and Amber Kimberlin finished with 11.
MARION 36, UNION 21
The Hurricane rebounded in its second game to take a win over Union.
Marion jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, but Union cut the lead to 19-16 late in the second frame of the low-scoring contest.
The Scarlet Hurricane led 23-16 after two and outscored Union 13-5 in the final quarter to take the win.
Ella Moss led Marion with 10 points, while Abby Slagle had a team-high 10 points for Union.
LETCHER CENTRAL (KY.) 36, UNION 30
Kaylee R. Banks scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a close win over Union.
Union’s Slagle led all scorers with 13 points.
LETCHER CENTRAL (KY.) 49, THOMAS WALKER 24
The Lady Cougars turned a full-court pressure game to their advantage by turning several Thomas Walker turnovers into transition baskets on the way to the big win.
Jaylyn Whitt led Letcher Central’s scorers with 11 points.
Three different Letcher Central players - Kaylee R. Banks, Loren Boggs and Kaylee F. Banks - scored eight points apiece.
Lakin Burke scored a game-high 14 points to lead Thomas Walker.
THOMAS WALKER 44, JOHN BATTLE 36
Burke scored 22 points in the three-quarter game to lead the Lady Pioneers past the Class 2 Lady Trojans.
Emma Bishop led John Battle with 13 points in the contest.
J.I. BURTON 31, JOHN BATTLE 29
Burton led big in the early going, but had to hold off a Lady Trojan rally to take the win.
Anayah Hollinger scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raiders, while Taylor Phipps added eight.
John Battle got 10 points from Kara Kelly.
LEBANON 24, J.I. BURTON 24
Burton took a 24-23 lead with 1:43 left to play in the contest on a basket from Abigail Absher.
The score stayed that way until Lebanon’s Lauren Booth hit a free throw with :03.3 left to play to tie the contest at 24.
Because of jamboree rules, no overtime periods are played in the jam leaving the game’s conclusion in a tie score.
Morgan Varney led Lebanon and all scorers with 10 points, while Kaylee Jenkins led the Lady Raiders in the scoring category with nine points.
LEE HIGH 40, LEBANON 16
The Lady Generals jumped out to an 18-4 first quarter lead and coasted to the big win.
Drew Cox led the balanced Lee High scoring atack with 13 points, while Ally Bowen added nine for the Lady Generals.
Varney finished with nine points and Booth added seven to lead the Lady Pioneers.
TWIN VALLEY 47, LEE HIGH 25
The Lady Panthers started strong and never let up on the way to the big win.
Haley Moore scored 21 points to lead Twin Valley, while Morgan Lester finished with 10 and Kamryn Vance had nine.
Cox led Lee High with nine points.
WISE CENTRAL 52, TWIN VALLEY 30
The Lady Warriors overcame a sluggish start to pull away for a big win in the night’s final contest.
Twin Valley led 1-0 after the first five minutes of the game before Central’s offense started rolling.
McAmis led the Lady Warriors with 12 points, while Sturgill finished with nine.
Twin Valley got 10 points from Moore.