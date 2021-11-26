WISE — Nine Southwest Virginia girls basketball teams and one from Kentucky got a final tuneup for the season Friday by participating in the annual Candace Rakes Memorial jamboree at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of Virginia-Wise.
The jamboree featured 10 contests played under normal game conditions, with one catch. Because each team played twice, each contest had three quarters of play instead of four.
The annual jamboree raises funds for the UVA Wise women’s basketball scholarship fund.
WISE CENTRAL 50, MARION 38
Robin Dotson’s Lady Warriors started the jamboree with a fast-paced win over Marion.
Freshman Emmah McAmis scored a team-high 14 points to lead Central. Jill Sturgill finished with nine and Bayleigh Allison and Emilee Brickey each added eight.
Marion’s Hayley Farns had a game-high 16 points. Kailey Terry added 12 and Amber Kimberlin 11.
MARION 36, UNION 21
The Scarlet Hurricanes rebounded in their second game after holding off a comeback attempt by the Lady Bears.
Marion jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter, but Union got back within three, 19-16, late in the second frame.
The Hurricanes, up 23-16 after two quarters, outscored the Lady Bears 13-5 in the final quarter.
Ella Moss led Marion with 10 points. Abby Slagle scored 10 to lead Union.
LETCHER CENTRAL (KY.) 36, UNION 30
Kaylee R. Banks scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a close win over Union.
Slagle led all scorers with 13 points for Union.
LETCHER CENTRAL (KY.) 49, THOMAS WALKER 24
The Lady Cougars turned a full-court pressure game to their advantage by turning several Thomas Walker turnovers into transition baskets.
Jaylyn Whitt led Letcher Central’s scorers with 11 points. Three other players — Kaylee R. Banks, Loren Boggs and Kaylee F. Banks — scored eight apiece.
Lakin Burke had a game-high 14 points to lead Thomas Walker.
THOMAS WALKER 44, JOHN BATTLE 36
Burke scored 22 points in the three-quarter game to lead the Lady Pioneers past the Class 2 Lady Trojans.
Emma Bishop was tops for John Battle with 13 points.
J.I. BURTON 31, JOHN BATTLE 29
The Lady Raiders built a big lead early then had to hold off a rally by the Lady Trojans.
Anayah Hollinger scored 12 points and Taylor Phipps had eight for Burton.
Battle got 10 points from Kara Kelly.
LEBANON 24, J.I. BURTON 24
Burton took a 24-23 lead with 1:43 left to play on a basket from Abigail Absher.
The score stayed that way until Lebanon’s Lauren Booth hit a free throw with 3.3 seconds remaining to force a 24-24 tie.
Jamboree rules allow for no overtime periods, so the teams settled for the tie.
Morgan Varney led Lebanon with a game-best 10 points.
Kaylee Jenkins’ nine points were tops for the Lady Raiders.
LEE HIGH 40, LEBANON 16
The Lady Generals jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and coasted to the easy win.
Drew Cox led the balanced Lee High scoring atack with 13 points and Ally Bowen contributed nine.
Varney finished with nine points and Booth added seven to set the pace for the Lady Pioneers.
TWIN VALLEY 47, LEE HIGH 25
The Lady Panthers started strong and never let up on the way to the victory.
Haley Moore scored 21 points to lead Twin Valley. Morgan Lester finished with 10 and Kamryn Vance had nine.
Cox again led the way for Lee, this time finishing with nine points.
WISE CENTRAL 52, TWIN VALLEY 30
The Lady Warriors overcame a sluggish start to pull away for the victory in the night’s final contest.
Twin Valley led 1-0 after the first five minutes of the game before Central’s offense started rolling.
McAmis led the Lady Warriors with 12 points and Sturgill finished with nine.
Moore again led Twin Valley, finishing with 10 points.