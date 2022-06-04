WISE — Wise Central and Eastside both added some hardware to their trophy cases Friday.
At Bill Dotson Sr. Field, Central fought to the finish to claim a 3-2 dramatic win over Richlands in the Region 2D softball championship, the first in program history.
A couple of miles away, Eastside won its second straight Region 1D crown behind lots of power at the plate. The Lady Spartans tagged Lebanon pitching for three home runs and 13 hits on the way to a 12-2 win at Virginia-Wise.
STURGILL DELIVERS
While Eastside and Lebanon combined for 20 hits in their game, the bats were a little quieter at the Region 2D championship.
Central’s Emily Sturgill delivered in the sixth and seventh innings with a couple doubles that made the difference in the game.
Lady Warriors senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison gave up just two hits. Her Tazewell counterpart, freshman Carly Compton, allowed just six hits herself.
The game was scoreless through the first five innings. Compton gave up only two hits before Central strung a couple together to put two runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth.
After Central’s Taylor Cochran walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth, a Sturgill double scored Cochran. Sturgill then came home on a Lexie Baker single.
Tazewell did not go quietly, however.
Allison cruised through the first six innings, going just two batters over the minimum courtesy of a walk and a Central fielding error.
In the seventh, however, the Lady Bulldogs broke up the potential no-hitter with doubles from Compton and Brooke Nunley that led to the 2-2 tie going to the bottom of the seventh.
After Baylee Collins led off the frame with a double, Central pinch-runner Maddie Whited scored on a two-out double from Sturgill to lift the Lady Warriors to the win.
POWER GAME
Eastside scored four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run from Emmaleigh Banks, and never looked back on the way to winning the Region 1D title.
Reagan McCoy added a solo homer in the third and Leci Sensabaugh had a two-run blast in the sixth.
Sensabaugh finished 2-for-4, adding a double.
Braelyn Hall finished with four hits for Eastside, McCoy had three and Banks drove in four runs.
Madison Hill and Lily Gray each had two hits and an RBI for Lebanon.
STATE PLAY
As Region 2D champion, Central will host Region 2C runner-up Dan River on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. Tazewell will travel to Appomattox County for its state quarterfinal.
Eastside will host a Class 1 quarterfinal game on Tuesday against Fort Chiswell. Lebanon will travel to play at Auburn.