As football season moves to its conclusion Saturday in Tennessee, the winter sports of basketball and wrestling step into what seems to be a moving spotlight.
Many area teams have already been hit by quarantine situations because of the pandemic, and winter sports don’t have the luxury of playing outdoors.
There has been talk about the TSSAA shutting things down for winter sports, but Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said that’s not the case. He said he spoke with TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress, who confirmed his organization didn’t have plans to halt winter sports.
“It is pretty much a regional decision,” Turner said. “Each school system will make its own decision. I think it will be piecemeal.”
The one caveat is what Gov. Bill Lee might do.
“Unless it comes from the governor’s office and it covers everybody, I think we will move forward,” Turner said.
But there will certainly be disruptions. That has already occurred with the cancellation of the Arby’s Classic, which was scheduled for the week after Christmas. Random postponements, cancellations and newly scheduled games will be a common theme in December and perhaps all the way through the rest of the season.
Dobyns-Bennett AD Frankie DeBusk confirmed his school is moving forward with winter sports as scheduled. The Indians re-released their winter sports guidelines Friday.
But there is still concern. Daniel Boone AD Danny Good said confidence isn’t high for getting a lot of games played.
“There is an uneasiness,” Good said. “We’re not real confident moving forward. With COVID cases and contact tracing, it seems to me this thing is increasing at a faster rate in winter sports than it did in fall sports. That’s a concerning factor for me. But my hope is we get to continue to participate.”
Both Turner and Good said playing a conference-only schedule once the new year begins is becoming a greater possibility.
“We might have to do something like that,” Turner said. “We may have to get the conference games played in a short period of time. And we have to come up with a plan if one team is like 9-2 and another is 3-0. How do we decide things for district tournament seeding?”
Good said, “Even if we didn’t play until Jan. 19, we could still get our conference schedule completed and have the district tournament.”
For now, Turner said he is encouraging his coaches to get games played.
“I told Coach (Scottie) Whaley and Coach (Ken) Cutlip to play as many games now as they can play,” Turner said. “I told them to play every day if they can get someone to play.”