JONESBOROUGH — They played and played and played some more Saturday night at David Crockett High School, until Luke Myers finally helped send South Greene home with the 2020 Hardee’s Classic boys basketball championship.
A multi-talented star at South Greene, Myers scored 20 points and claimed tournament MVP honors as the Rebels spoiled the home team’s 31st annual event with a 64-60 double-overtime victory against the Pioneers.
The game — tied after one quarter and at halftime before the two extra periods — was tight throughout, but ultimately the slick 6-foot, 185-pound Myers was too much for Crockett to handle inside, scoring three buckets during the overtimes on an assortment of nice spin moves against noticeably bigger bodies.
“I just try to play hard and play strong in there and use some spin moves when I can,” said Myers, a Class 2A “Mr. Football” finalist as a quarterback for the Rebels. “We just finished football and we came up here out of (basketball) shape, but we played hard and managed to get some wins.”
South Greene (3-0) displayed good balance offensively to back Myers, getting 13 points apiece from Ty Bailey and Jay Higgins, plus a combined 17 points from Issac Hoese, who hit three 3-point jumpers, and Aydan Hawk.
Hawk hit a big 3-point jumper to open the second overtime.
“We just stayed after it and played hard enough I guess,” said 21st-year South Greene mentor Terry Hoese. “I don’t have a bunch of basketball players, but I do have a good bunch of athletes who like to win and who like to play hard.”
CROCKETT COULDN’T GET OVER TOP
The Pioneers, down seven points with five minutes left in regulation, forced the extra sessions after standout senior Mason Britton returned to the lineup following multiple minutes on the bench with four fouls.
After the two teams were tied at 47-47 through four quarters, Crockett’s Ayden Begley forced a second overtime by making a tough, fallaway 3-point jumper with six seconds on the clock, tying the game at 52.
But the Pioneers had difficulty finding offense down the stretch.
Begley made five 3-point bombs and led Crockett with 19 points. Britton finished with 14 points, while hard-working Colton Estep knocked in 11.
“They made big-time shots,” said second-year Crockett coach Cody Connell. “We were able to hang around, but in the end foul trouble was hard on us offensively. And at the same time, South Greene played great and made the shots when it mattered and we didn’t.”