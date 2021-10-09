GRAY — Conner Wingfield readjusted his goals and captured his second straight Trailblazer Invitational championship on Saturday.
The Daniel Boone runner finished the 5-kilometer course in 15:55.3, nearly 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Luke Thompson of Brentwood Academy in the 49th edition of the cross country meet.
Wingfield originally had his sights on Ben Varghese’s course record of 15:23.5, but Friday night's heavy rains led to a new goal: a solid run on the wet course.
“I had plans on giving it everything trying to break the course record, but seeing the rain yesterday and the way this course holds water, my coach sent me a text to just sit and run,” Wingfield said. “I did that first half-mile, but no one was taking the lead so I just ran from that point.
“It was just a fun run with no pressure. I gave a good aerobic push throughout the race, but there was no point going to the well.”
Boone’s Alexander Quackenbush (16:33), Abingdon's Dylan Phillips (16:51) and Carter Spohn (16:53) of Marietta, Georgia's Pope rounded out the top five.
Brentwood Academy and Boone tied at 41 in the boys' team standings, and the 12-time state champion Eagles won the tiebreaker for the title by two positions. Bryson Lewis (eighth, 17:17), Ashton Sheesley (10th, 17:23) and Samuel Cline (20th, 17:49) added to Boone's team total.
Teams from five states participated in the meet.
“It was tremendous. Brentwood Academy’s assistant David Hudson ran for me when I was at Columbia Central and that’s a main reason they wanted to come up here and run against us,” Boone coach and event organizer Len Jeffers said. “It was great to have them come up with the quality of their team.
“We had Pope from Marietta, Georgia, Watauga from Boone (North Carolina) and teams from Virginia and Kentucky. It was a great meet, but special to have Brentwood Academy come up.”
DUNCAN WINS GIRLS RACE
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan passed defending race champion Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High midway through the race and went on to win the girls' individual title.
Duncan finished in 19:16.3, 6.1 seconds ahead of Abindon's Makaleigh Jessee. Dekalb County, Georgia's Ella Vanvranken (19:33.0), Arrington (19:33.4) and Dobyns-Bennett's Autumn Headrick (19:34.9) completed the top five.
“My goal was to stay with the front person, who happened to be Zoe,” Duncan said. “Coming around the one stretch, I felt like I was ready to go ahead. I didn’t anticipate winning, so it was a nice surprise.
“This definitely gets me psyched for regions. I’m pretty happy with where I’m at right now and am looking forward to getting a couple of (personal records) at conference and region.”
Watauga effectively used its group to take the team title, 54-87 over second-place David Crockett. The Lady Pioneers had a banner day, finishing ahead of D-B, Science Hill and the rest of the 15-team field.
Maggie Bellamy led Crockett with a seventh-place finish. Other scores came from Breanna Dunn (21:06), Emily Ward (21:22), Ashlynn Roy (21:42) and Hannah McLain (22:00).
“We’ve battled injuries all year and this was the first race we had all the girls together,” Crockett coach Lauren Chandley said. “It was a good boost for their confidence to go into the conference meet. Hannah McLain and Emily Ward coming in at the back end, that brought us over the edge.”