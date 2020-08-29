BRISTOL, Tenn. — The annual Run for the Hills 5-kilometer cross country meet has had a myriad of weather conditions through the years, ranging from sweltering heat on race day to torrential downpours the week of the race.
Saturday’s edition checked hurricane conditions off the list.
Still, area teams competing in the shadow of South Holston Dam ran on — with the added twist of having the varsity races split into two divisions for coronavirus pandemic-related safety reasons.
None of that kept Daniel Boone junior Conner Wingfield and Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington from garnering individual honors or the Trailblazers from sweeping the team titles in convincing fashion. Boone's girls placed three in the top 15 and the boys four in the top 15.
“I’m very pleased with how both teams ran,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “Conditions could have been a lot worse, but everyone is running in it and you just have to go out and make the best of it.”
BREAK UP THE HILL
While going up the steepest climb in the course, Wingfield took the lead from Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders soon after the first mile was over.
Over the next mile or so, Wingfield strung out his lead and eventually crossed the line in 16:50.9. Sanders was second in 17:15.9.
“Taking the lead on the hill was the plan going in,” Wingfield said. “I thought the Crockett guy was going to take it out first, but (Sanders) took it out. I was supposed to just sit on him until 2 miles, but Ray (Jones) yelled to go at 1 mile.
“I felt good about my race today and the team did really well. It wasn’t a huge meet, but it was nice to get the win for confidence purposes. It was a true cross country race today.”
Boone ran well as a team, amassing 29 points and beating Washington County rival David Crockett by 40.
Boone freshman Luke Mussard ran well in his first high school varsity 5K, cruising in a 17:34.6 that put him third overall. Crockett’s Bryson Livesay was not far behind in fourth, running 17:40.2.
The other Boone scorers were Bryson Lewis (fifth, 17:43.4), Samuel Hall (10th, 18:40.5) and Alexander Quackenbush (16th, 19:04.3).
“Our teams ran with a lot of heart and determination today,” Jeffers said. “They didn’t get distracted by weather or anything like that.”
Other notable high finishers included Cherokee’s Henry Brooks (fifth, 17:43.4), Elizabethton’s Craig Newman (eighth, 18:26.2) and Dobyns-Bennett’s Joe Neglia (ninth, 18:31.4).
ARRINGTON DOMINATES
Arrington, an all-state performer last season, socially distanced herself from the field within the first half-mile.
She crossed the line in 20:12.1, well ahead of runner-up Kamryn Wingfield of Boone (20:53.5).
“I think the race went pretty well today, considering the conditions,” Arrington said. “The hardest part today was being alone out there. That’s a mental game for me and it’s hard to keep pushing.
“When we got into the woods, there were puddles up to my ankles," she added.
Arrington is considered the area’s second-best runner behind Science Hill junior superstar Jenna Hutchins. The two are scheduled to meet in next month’s Fenders Farm Cross Country Carnival in Jonesborough.
“I’m excited to be running against (Hutchins) in a couple of weeks,” Arrington said.
The Lady Trailblazers easily outdistanced Science Hill (47-78). Patricia Chellah was the second runner across for Boone (fifth, 21:31.2) and Natalie Fellers was next (ninth, 22:36.3). Freshman Emily Diehl (16th, 23:10.1) and Chloe Brown (17th, 23:18.9) followed.
The Lady Hilltoppers' Trinny Duncan had a solid race and finished third (21:05.3). Dobyns-Bennett sophomore Autumn Headrick placed fourth (21:11.4).
Other high finishers included Sullivan East's Mandy Lowery (sixth, 21:32.0) and Emma Aubrey (12th, 22:49.0), Crockett’s Breanna Dunn (seventh, 22:16.7) and Ashlynn Roy (eighth, 22:31.3) and Sullivan South’s Cara Taylor (13th, 22:55.9).
Tri-Cities Christian eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy won the “B” race in 23:00.7 and cracked the top 15 overall, taking 15th.
Run for the Hills
At TVA South Holston Dam, Bristol
5 kilometers
Aug. 29, 2020
GIRLS
Combined Team Results
1 Daniel Boone 47, 2 Science Hill 78, 3 David Crockett 93, 4 Tennessee High 99, 5 Sullivan East 125, 6 Dobyns-Bennett 137, 7 Sullivan South 158, 8 Elizabethton 220, 9 Greeneville 230, 10 Happy Valley 241.
Top 15 Combined Overall Results
1 Zoe Arrington (THS) 20:12.1, 2 Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 20:53.5, 3 Trinny Duncan (SH) 21:05.3, 4 Autumn Headrick (D-B) 21:11.4, 5 Patricia Chellah (Boone) 21:31.2, 6 Mandy Lowery (East) 21:32.0, 7 Breanna Dunn (DC) 22:16.7, 8 Ashlynn Roy (DC) 22:31.3, 9 Natalie Fellers (Boone) 22:36.3, 10 Emily Ward (DC) 22:38.9, 11 Emma Baker (D-B) 22:45.5, 12 Emma Aubrey (East) 22:49.0, 13 Cara Taylor (South) 22:55.9, 14 Micah Lane (SH) 23:00.1, 15 Maggie Bellamy (TCC) 23:00.7.
BOYS
Combined Team Results
1 Daniel Boone 29, 2 David Crockett 69, 3 Dobyns-Bennett 75, 4 Sullivan East 123, 5 Science Hill 126, 6 Greeneville 185, 7 Elizabethton 204, 8 Volunteer 222, 9 Morristown East 231, 10 Tennessee High 244, 11 Providence Academy 275, 12 Sullivan South 326, 13 South Greene 389, 14 TACS 420.
Top 15 Combined Overall Results
1 Conner Wingfield (Boone) 16:50.9, 2 Mason Sanders (SC) 17:15.2, 3 Luke Mussard (Boone) 17:34.6, 4 Bryson Livesay (DC) 17:40.2, 5 Bryson Lewis (Boone) 17:43.4, 6 Henry Brooks (Cher) 18:23.3, 7 Gideon Dowing (DC) 18:25.5, 8 Craig Newman (Eliz.) 18:26.2, 9 Joe Neglia (D-B) 18:31.4, 10 Samuel Hall (Boone) 18:40.5, 11 Gideon Erwin (DC) 18:44.0, 12 Dermot Sandlon (MoEast) 18:46.9, 13 Mason Brandon (Gville) 18:47.6, 14 Drew Ledford (East) 18:55.4, 15 Adam Heiba (D-B) 19:02.5.