WISE — The top defensive unit in the South Atlantic Conference showed its might Saturday.
Wingate held UVA Wise to minus-12 yards rushing in a 48-21 South Atlantic Conference football win at Carl Smith Stadium.
The Cavs (3-5, 2-4) finished with 299 yards but could not move the ball on the ground.
“That’s about par for the course for us,” UVA Wise coach Dane Damron said. “We don’t run the ball very well, we don’t block up front very well and we compound that by when we do block we don’t climb up to the linebackers very well. That’s just something that we’ve got to try to get better at.
“We’re trying to get this done. We’re 3-5 right now and we’ve got three left to try to get this done.”
MISTAKES
UVA Wise played the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0) close through the first quarter, trailing only 17-13, despite a couple of mistakes that hurt the Cavs' efforts.
A fumbled snap at the Wingate 2-yard line killed one potential Cavs score. Wingate also took advantage of a snap that went over UVA Wise punter Drew Vermillion’s head and into the end zone where the ball was recovered by the Bulldogs’ Tyler Riley.
Wingate jumped on another special teams mistake by UVA Wise in the second quarter. A leaping penalty on a Wingate punt allowed the Bulldogs to keep the ball, and they went on to score on the possession. Shaw Crocker connected with Nijere Peoples on a 17-yard pass for a 31-13 lead.
“We lost that game right before halftime,” Damron said. “We gave them 14 points in the first half and we left 14 on the field.
“We’re not good enough to overcome that right now.”
ROLLING ALONG
The loss came not only because of UVA Wise’s mistakes. Damron said Wingate is the type of program that the Cavs aspire to be like.
“They’re good,” he said. “That’s where we want to get to. That team right there is in the conversation to win the league every year. That’s where we want to get to. Coach Joe Reich and his guys do a phenomenal job."
Damron said one of Wingate's advantages was fielding more experienced players.
“Our guys don’t look like their guys. They’re playing with a lot of older kids and that’s the point that we’ve got to get to with this football program,” he said. “You look at every roster we play and they’re littered with grad transfers and seniors and we don’t have that here at UVA Wise.
“We don’t have the ability to have grad transfers because we still can’t figure out to have grad school and that puts us behind on some of these kids we’re able to get.”
Damron said the Cavs lost three defensive backs they could have had back this season because they couldn’t work toward a graduate degree through the college.
“Two of them are playing somewhere else and one of them started his life," he noted.
BY THE NUMBERS
Accounting for all of the Cavs' positive yardage, Lendon Redwine completed 18 of 32 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Tyler O’Reilly came in at quarterback in the fourth quarter and finished 3-of-4 passing for 62 yards and a TD.
Devin Heckstall had four receptions, including a 60-yard TD, for 142 yards. JJ McNeil III had four catches for 81 yards and the touchdown from O'Reilly, and Darrien Newton caught the other scoring pass for the Cavs, a 21-yarder.
Wingate’s 408 yards were much more balanced. Quarterback Shaw Crocker completed 16 of 29 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns and the Bulldogs rushed for 171 yards, led by Peoples' 91. Myles Dillon carried four times for 41 yards and a touchdown.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action next Saturday. UVA Wise travels to Limestone and Wingate is at home against Lenoir-Rhyne.