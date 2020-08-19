JONESBOROUGH — It is the regular season, so no major fanfare followed the Dobyns-Bennett golf team’s win at Blackthorn Club on Monday.
But as an unofficial region preview, the Indians had reason to be stoked.
“In the grand scheme of things, there are tournaments far more significant,” said Indians coach Michael Holt. “We’re not blind to that. But this was very big for our confidence. We’re starting to feel like ourselves again.”
The Indians shot a 156 for a one-shot win over Greeneville. Science Hill finished at 160 and Tennessee High at 166.
D-B got what it needed from No. 5 golfer Ethan Lawson, who cracked the scoring list with a 42.
“He came through with the exact number we needed, and it was his first time at Blackthorn,” Holt noted. “That course is tough.”
Taylor Kilgore led the Tribe with a 36. Zac Fletcher totaled a 38 and William Karst added a 40.
“Kilgore was Kilgore,” Holt said. “Fletcher was 2 over par, but it was gutsy. He didn’t have his best stuff with the putter. And Karst came back and shot a 40 to help us out.”
Holt said the tight battle at the top showed that the road ahead should be a challenge.
“That’s the realization from this match,” he said. “It is going to be one heck of a region tournament.”