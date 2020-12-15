JONESBOROUGH — The Elizabethton boys basketball team trailed virtually all of Tuesday night’s nonconference road game against David Crockett but still found a way to pull out a win.
Will Willocks made a putback underneath off a Brayden Phillips miss as time as time expired to give the Cyclones a 65-63 win.
With the game tied at 63 and seven seconds to go, Elizabethton’s Bryce Van Huss launched a 3-pointer from near the halfcourt line but missed badly. Phillips caught the airball and put it up off the glass, and the ball fell right into Willocks’ hands in time for his game-winner.
Willocks finished with a game-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and a 3-of-4 effort from the charity stripe.
“That’s the way our boys drew it up,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “You should always be going to the offensive boards and that’s a good way to learn it. We’ve been on the other end of that where somebody missed a box out and they got a putback at the end to win.”
“A guy shoots a halfcourt shot with seven seconds to go in the ballgame and I’m standing there saying ‘Thank goodness,’ ” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “They get an offensive rebound and miss it and I thought we were good. They got another one and that’s the way it was all night. We were just lucky to that point.
“We were ahead the whole game and in the last minute, we gave up too many offensive rebounds.”
Three other Cyclones players finished in double figures. Nicholas Wilson tallied 14 points, and Jake Roberts and Phillips each had 11.
Overall, the Cyclones were 26-for-52 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. Elizabethton committed only four turnovers in the second half and shot a blistering 64% in the final two quarters.
Elizabethton trailed 15-2 with 2:52 left in the opening period.
“Our kids showed a lot of heart and a lot of toughness,” Honeycutt said. “We weren’t on the right side of things until the very end.”
Ayden Begley finished with 19 points to lead Crockett. Mason Britton totaled 18 and Isaiah Land added 12 points.
The Pioneers were bothered by the press Elizabethton implemented in the second half and threw the ball right to opposing players in critical situations.
Crockett shot 26-for-45 from the field and 5-for-8 from the free- throw line for the game. It also had four crucial turnovers in the last five minutes of the game.
“Taking care of the basketball at the end has been our thing all season,” Connell said. “You’re not going to win any of the big ball games if you can’t do it.”