KINGSPORT — Nik Williams left the chaos in his rearview mirror to return to victory lane Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
The driver of the black No. 32 Chevrolet navigated his way through an early wreck then fended off the challenges from runner-up Dillon Hodge to pick up his fourth Late Model Stock win of the season on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
Brad Housewright made contact with leader Hayden Woods after one lap, trigging a multicar accident — the first of four cautions over a chaotic 60 laps in the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series event.
Williams, the Late Model points leader, emerged with the lead and was on his way to his first win since May 14.
“That was a tough battle with Dillon. He did a great job out there,” the Chuckey driver said of Hodge, who was making his first of the season. “There was a lot of chaos early, but I was able to avoid it. It’s always a blast to get to victory lane. That was a good race, a lot of fun.”
The drivers were physically exhausted and soaked in sweat on a hot, humid evening. Hodge, a teenager from Kingsport, worked his way up from a sixth-place starting spot into second in the white No. 51 Chevy.
Trying hard to get the lead from Williams on a restart, Hodge spun on the frontstretch, triggering another multicar accident. He recovered from the accident and passed Wayne Hale for second.
“I’m absolutely worn out, but it’s so good to be back out here,” Hodge said. “I just lost it coming off turn 4. I was giving Nik all I had. There were seven or eight really fast cars here. I was glad to bring it home second after everything that happened.”
Bluff City driver Hale finished third. After the race, he and rival Derek Lane got exchanged words after getting together on the track.
Jonathan Worley raced to a fourth-place finish and Rick Pannell scored his second career top-five finish.
PURE 4
The wild night of racing started in the Pure 4 division when tempers flared following an early wreck involving Josh Detwiler and Bruce Crumbley.
Action remained intense throughout the 25-lapper, highlighted by Kingsport drivers Kenny Absher and David “Animal” Trent swapping the lead three times. Absher finally pulled out front and raced on to his second of the season.
Trent finished a season-best second, followed by Craig Phelps, Jay Clendenin and Tony Casteel.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 75th career Mod 4 victory. The five-time defending division champion, who drives the black No. 3 Ford with a Dale Earnhardt tribute scheme, is perfect through six races this season.
The milestone win didn’t come easy for the Abingdon driver. Canter and pole-sitter Dennis Arnold engaged in a side-by-side battle over the opening laps. Canter inched ahead of Arnold on lap 2 only to see Arnold pull back ahead a lap later. Canter retook the lead for good on lap 5, although Arnold stayed within striking distance the rest of the 25-lap race.
“Last year, we were able to hit 50 (wins) about halfway through the season,” Canter said. “We’re striving to get more, but 75, it’s something else. I have to thank my dad, Rocky (Yates). If it wasn’t for him, none of this would be possible. He’s got this thing set up and dialed in. We’ve been heck on them and it’s flying.”
Chris Amburgey, Ted Glover and Hershel Robinette finished third through fifth.
PURE STREET
Kingsport's Jay Swecker scored his third win of the season in a race marred by a scary crash involving Tony Dockery.
Running second to Swecker’s No. 77 Camaro, a broken push rod in Dockery’s car sent him spinning and up in smoke. He suffered hard contact from the on-coming car of Billy Walters, although both drivers escaped serious injury.
Swecker continued to pace the field the rest of the 25-lap race. Rob Austin finished second ahead of Austin Walters, Jeremy Draughn and Kevin Darnell.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin made a pass of Marty Tunnell on lap 3 of the Sportsman feature and kept his white No. 27 Camaro out front the rest of the way for his third win of the season.
Kevin Wolfe charged to a second-place finish.