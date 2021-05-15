KINGSPORT — Nik Williams made his way into the lead by the third lap Friday night. From there, his black No. 32 Chevrolet set sail, leading the rest of the way for his third Late Model Stock win of the season at Kingsport Speedway.
The Chuckey driver opened up a half-straightaway lead over the No. 88 Chevrolet of Kingsport's Brad Housewright in the opening laps. With clean racetrack, the 2019 track champion set a comfortable pace around the three-eighths-mile concrete oval to easily win the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series 60-lap feature.
“I thought I was going to start fifth, but the 14 car, they did some work on it and he had to drop to the back at the start. That gave me a good lane to get second quick and pass for the lead,” Williams said. “Once I got a good lead, I was riding, trying to keep the tires underneath me.
“Tire management was the name of the game as everybody got spread out. I wanted to manage my tires and brakes in case a caution came out near the end of the race.”
Wayne Hale started on the pole, but Williams quickly dispatched him and Derek Lane, the other front-row starter. Housewright followed suit and settled into the runner-up spot. With no cautions to bunch the field, the margin between first and second remained steady throughout the race.
“We had a fast car tonight, but he was able to get that lead early,” Housewright noted. “We’re getting better and we’re going to get back up front. When we do, it’s going to be bad for them.”
Lane and Hale had the best on-track battle. Racing for third place, Lane got by Hale on lap 28 but was never able to pull away. Joey Trent pulled up to Hale’s bumper but remained fifth.
“I was kind of apprehensive about Wayne. We’ve had some bad blood in the past, but (the racing) was clean tonight,” Lane said. “I appreciate him running me clean. That means a lot.
"We changed a lot on this car this week. I think we’re getting closer to the front and have something for those boys up there.”
PURE 4
Twin 20-lap Pure 4 features also were on tap Friday and each saw a driver win for the first time this season.
Brandon Sutherland got away from Keith Helton and held a comfortable margin to win the first race by 3.25 seconds. Kenny Absher, Billy Byington and Josh Detwiler rounded out the top five.
The nightcap was much more eventful following an inversion of the top-eight finishers. Bucky Smith passed pole-sitter Craig Phelps for the lead on lap 3, and Detwiler passed Smith for the top spot on lap 9.
All the while, Sutherland was making his charge toward the front. He got to Detwiler's back bumper and tried to make a winning pass with two laps to go. Detwiler, however, used a lapped car as a pick to hold off the attempt and he went on to edge Sutherland for the win.
Smith held on for third ahead of Phelps and Byington.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin captured his second Sportsman win of the year after first-place finisher Kevin Wolfe was disqualified for his motor being too low.
Clendenin made what turned out to be the winning pass of Chris Tunnell on lap 12. Tunnell fell on back to fourth before rallying to make an outside pass of Austin Brooks for second place on the last lap. Alex Keith, who started on the pole, finished fourth and Matt Smith was fifth.
PURE STREET
Billy Walters passed Rob Austin for the lead on the third lap of the Pure Street feature and never looked back, rolling to his second win in a row on the Kingsport track.
Tony Dockery passed Jay Swecker for second but couldn't run down Walters in the caution-free race. Austin finished fourth and Kevin Darnell fifth.