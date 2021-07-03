KINGSPORT — Nik Williams doubled his fun Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
After a dominating win in the first twin 35-lap Late Model Stock feature, Williams started the nightcap on the fourth row following an inversion of the top-eight finishers. Driving the black No. 32 Chevrolet, Williams drove to the front of the field, passing Joey Trent for the lead on lap 24 and scoring a sweep of the night's NASCAR Weekly Series races.
Those were the Late Model points leader's fifth and sixth wins of the season on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
“My team gave me a great car for the second race. It was even better than the first race,” said the Chuckey driver, who is looking to capture his second track championship in three years. “I knew we could make it back up there. It took a little luck, but every pass was clean. I didn’t have to rub against anybody. That was fun.”
Trent, a Gray resident driving the orange No. 26 Chevrolet, held off Wayne Hale for second. A banner year for Trent has included his first-ever victory and a pair of runner-up finishes.
He and Hale often find each other on the track while racing for position.
“We’ve raced a lot of laps around this place. We race each other really hard, but there’s a lot of respect both ways,” Trent said. “He was right on my rear bumper and I was giving it everything I had.”
Trent hoped he would be able to stay ahead of Williams in the nightcap after settling into fourth place in the opener and saving his tires.
“When we got about 10 (laps) to go, I thought I could hold him off. But he could drive in two car lengths deeper than I can,” Trent said. “He had the momentum driving around the corner. Once he got around me, there was nothing I could do.”
Hale finished second in the first race and third in the nightcap. He said his No. 19 car actually drove better in the second race but couldn't keep traction, often getting loose coming off turn 2.
“It was a good night. We finished second and third and we're taking the car home in one piece,” Hale said. “We can work on some things and try to improve. We were having a little trouble keeping the grip under the back. But we will work on it. Nik didn’t run away from us. We’re all pretty close, just need to do more homework to find more speed.”
Brad Housewright finished third in the first race, followed by Trent and Derek Lane. Housewright was fourth in the nightcap and Lane held off Jonathan Worley to again finish fifth.
Bryson Dennis, who set the fast time in qualifying, had ignition problems and couldn't get his car going for the first race. He got on the track for the second race, but the problems persisted, forcing him to retire early.
PURE 4
The Pure 4 division also ran twin features, and the first saw Johnson City's Brandon Sutherland lead all 20 laps for his second win of the season. Kenny Absher, Bucky Smith, Billy Byington and Bruce Crumbley finished second through fifth.
With the top eight inverted, Crumbley passed Jay Clendenin for the early lead in the second race. Byington got around Crumbley on lap 9 and held him off for the win. Absher, Sutherland and Smith rounded out the top five.
Byington, a Kingsport driver, earned his first win of the season. He had a pair of runner-up finishes prior to Friday night.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter passed Dennis Arnold for the lead on lap 8 of the Mod 4 feature and rolled to his seventh win in as many races this season. It was the third win in eight days for the Abingdon driver of the black No. 3 Ford. Canter also won at Lonesome Pine the previous Saturday.
Arnold finished second, followed by Chris Amburgey, Hershell Robinette and Ted Glover Jr.
SPORTSMAN
Rusty Clendenin was a winner for a fourth time this season after passing Jenna Wagner for the lead on lap 12 of the 30-lap Sportsman race. The Mount Carmel driver finished one second ahead of Kevin Wolfe, who charged to the runner-up spot. Wagner, who had bolted to the lead on the opening lap, was third, Marty Tunnell fourth and Chris Tunnell fifth.
PURE STREET
Rob Austin opened the season with a win but had been chasing a second one since. That changed Friday night when the Castlewood driver grabbed the lead on the opening lap and didn’t look back. Jay Swecker finished second ahead of Billy Walters, Jamie Meadows and Jeremy Draughn.