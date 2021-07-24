KINGSPORT — Nik Williams swept twin Late Model Stock features Friday night at Kingsport Speedway as the “Concrete Jungle” got wilder once the sun went down.
Williams, who scored his seventh and eighth wins of the season, dominated the first 35-lapper on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. It was a relatively tame race with Williams pulling away from Dillon Hodge at the start and leading wire-to-wire.
Hodge fended off the challenge from Brad Housewright to take second. Housewright finished third with Joey Trent fourth. Derek Lane passed Wayne Hale to take the fifth position.
However, with a full moon and an inversion of the top-eight finishers from the opener, the second race was far more action packed. Rick Pannell who started on the pole, slammed into the backstretch inside wall after contact from Joey Trent as the field stacked up on the opening lap.
Jonathan Worley assumed the early lead, but Williams went three-wide in a battle for the top spot, and once he was clear on lap 7, there was no catching the black No. 32 Chevrolet. Williams, the 2019 track champion from Chuckey, was particularly fast coming off the corners.
“It was a little challenging in the second race, but my car was so good,” Williams said. “I knew once I got by them we would be all right. Brad and Dillon were right there, but they have a little more tweaking to do. I credit my crew chief David Roope with how great this car handled. He put a new setup under it and it has been fast ever since.”
Housewright worked his way to second, capping off a good points night. He added to his advantage over Wayne Hale for second place in the track championship standings. Still, Housewright wanted to be battling Williams for the win.
“We had a good night tonight and people might not understand why anyone would get upset finishing second,” Housewright said. “But we want to win. We don’t want to run second, although sometimes you have to take what you can get. Hats off to Nik with a great job of coming through the field.”
Housewright wasn’t nearly as frustrated as Hodge. After finishing as the runner-up in the first race, Hodge was sidelined right before the second race started with a broken left front-ball joint. Luckily for him, it happened before he came up to speed.
Still, the 18-year-old was disappointed after such a strong showing in the first race.
“We had the lower left front-ball joint break before we could even take the green,” Hodge said. “Earlier, we managed another second. We’re getting closer and closer. We can stay pretty even with Nik. This is a tough crowd here, and you just have to keep working hard.”
Lane matched his best run of the season with a third-place finish in the second race. Hale and Trent rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN
Points leader Rusty Clendenin battled with reigning track champion Kyle Barnes on the opening couple of laps before contact between the two cut a tire on Barnes car, triggering a shower of sparks.
Barnes was knocked out of contention, while Clendenin raced to his fifth win of the season. It left Barnes fuming, and he tried to confront Clendenin in victory lane before being stopped by track officials.
Clendenin, a Church Hill driver in the white No. 27 Camaro, saw the contact as the result of Barnes being too aggressive early.
“I felt like I flat got run over the top of,” Clendenin said. “I felt like he used me up.”
It wasn’t the only conflict as Jenna Wagner was in a pair of separate incidents. The first one was with Kevin Wolfe, and later she got together with Marty Tunnell, which also collected Tristen Barnes.
Chris Tunnell took advantage of the melee and finished second. Alex Keith had his best-ever finish of third, while Wagner rebounded to finish fourth. Brayden Goddard came back from a late spin to post a top-five finish.
PURE 4
Brandon Sutherland ran side-by-side for three laps with Bucky Smith before taking the lead on his way to his fourth win of the season.
Sutherland, a Johnson City driver in the brightly colored No. 25 machine, moved to the inside of Smith on lap 20 and finally made the pass on lap 23. He held off Smith for the final seven laps to take the win.
Smith finished second with Kenny Absher, Bruce Crumbley and David “Animal” Trent rounding out the top five.
PURE STREET
Rob Austin held off the challenges of defending track champion Tony Dockery in the Pure Street feature. It was the third win of the year for Austin, a Castlewood driver piloting the No. 25 Camaro.
With Austin out front, Dockery found himself immersed in a tough battle with Bruce Blessing for the runner-up spot. After the drivers traded positions, Dockery emerged second and Blessing was third. Billy Walters recovered from an early spin to finish fourth with Jay Swecker fifth.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter from Abingdon found his way to the front on lap 9 and didn’t look back to stay perfect on the season. The five-time defending Mod 4 champion in the black No. 3 Ford with the Dale Earnhardt tribute paint scheme now has nine wins in nine races.
Dennis Arnold finished second for the seventh straight race in the No. 71 Chevrolet. Chris Amburgey charged to a third-place finish with pole sitter Billy Duty in the No. 21 Wood Brothers-inspired Ford taking fourth.
Hershell Robinette, grandfather of the race winner, finished fifth.