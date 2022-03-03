CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Virginia High School League welcomes its nine newest inductees who have made outstanding contributions to high school athletic activity programs.
The Class of 2022 includes a southwest Virginia flavor, a former VIA and VHSL coaching legend who led the way in integration, national champions, and the first-ever student academic activity participant, Brandon Farmer, who joins an outstanding class of enshrinees.
Former Gate City multi-sport standout Ashton Bishop Williams was named as an enshrinee. Last competing on the track for the Lady Blue Devils in 2007, Williams finished her illustrious track and field career with nine individual VHSL Group A championships and three runner-up finishes. She was a 14-time all-state honoree.
Former Rye Cove coach Donnie Qualls was also named an honoree as well.
During his 24 seasons as the volleyball coach at Rye Cove, Qualls directed the Lady Eagles to two state championships, 20 Cumberland District championships, 12 Region D championships, four state runner-up finishes and four Region D runner-up finishes.
While amassing a record of 385-79, Qualls was named Cumberland volleyball coach of the year 20 times, Region D coach of the year 13 times, Southwest Virginia coach of the year 12 times, VHSL coach of the year four times and a VHSCA all-star coach three times.
The other members of the class are Brandan Farmer (Galax), Kiamesha Otey (New Kent), Luke Owens (Grundy), Mia Pollard (New Kent) and Ashton Bishop Williams (Gate City).
The other coach is James Johnson (Luther P. Jackson and Cumberland).
The two contributors are Jerry Carter (Liberty-Bealeton and Briar Woods) and Carey Harveycutter, Director of Civic Facilities for the City of Salem.
The 33rd annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.
The Hall is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.
Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completing their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports.
Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and evaluated on the merits of their accomplishments at the high school level.
Contributors have rendered significant services in other capacities, such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media, or sports medicine.
Nominations are necessary to ensure the very best in the VHSL’s long history are recognized for their outstanding achievements.