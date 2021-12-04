CHATTANOOGA — Tullahoma gave Elizabethton a second chance with a surprising coaching decision, but the Wildcats still sent the Cyclones home with a bus full of broken hearts.
Krys Uselton intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second overtime, ending the game and giving Tullahoma a 21-14 victory in the TSSAA Class 4A championship football game Saturday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.
“Give our young men credit, they bailed this old coach out,” said Tullahoma coach John Olive, who eschewed an extremely easy field goal attempt and went for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. “I’m tickled to death for our community and our school, and especially our young men.”
Elizabethton’s dreams of a three-peat fell short.
“It was a great performance by both teams,” Cyclones coach Shawn Witten said. “It came down to the last play with lots of gut-wrenching performances. This was obviously disappointing, but I’m super proud of our guys. We accepted challenges all year long.”
SECOND OVERTIME
Tullahoma (15-0) went first and the Cyclones (12-2) held them to a third-and-5 situation.
On that play, Scott hit a wide-open Jacob Dixon for the score. Chadwick added the kick and it was 21-14.
On first down for Elizabethton, Tullahoma had all eyes on Cyclones quarterback Bryson Rollins and stopped him after a1-yard gain.
On second down, Rollins tried a lob pass to Roberts. Uselton played it nicely and jumped for the interception in front of Roberts, touching off a Tullahoma celebration that gave the school its first state title in its 100th season of football.
A TOUGH ENDING
It was a heartbreaking finish for Rollins, who finished his career with more than 10,000 total yards of rushing and passing and ended with a career record of 42-2.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Rollins said. “Everybody gave it their best shot. At the end of the day, you have to thank your family and thank God you were here at this point.”
WORKHORSE MUCH?
Rollins carried the ball 35 times and passed on 26 other snaps. He finished with 269 total yards, hitting 16 of 26 attempts for 131 through the air. He had 138 yards rushing.
Rollins rushed for a touchdown and passed for Elizabethton’s other score.
Rollins also punted well, hitting two kicks that were downed inside the 2-yard line. He averaged 37.2 yards on five punts.
He also made a rare appearance on defense, totaling two tackles — including a solo stop in overtime.
ONE REASON FOR OVERTIME
Tullahoma had a chance to break a fourth-quarter tie in a game where any points were precious. The Wildcats faced fourth-and-goal at the Cyclones’ 1-yard line with 2:36 left on the clock.
With Justus Chadwick on the sideline — one of the best kickers in the state — Olive decided to go for the TD instead of taking basically the sure thing. His gamble failed when the Cyclones stuffed quarterback Ryan Scott on a sneak.
Elizabethton got a couple of first downs, and Tullahoma got the ball back at its own 23 with 33 seconds left. The Wildcats drove into Elizabethton territory, but regulation ended after a 31-yard gain on a scramble play and pitch to Uselton — who made it all the way to the Cyclones’ 11 as time expired.
FIRST OVERTIME
Rollins took matters into his own hands, gaining 4, 5a nd then 1 yard for the touchdown. Sean Smithdeal’s kick was true and Elizabethton led 14-7.
Unfortunately for the Cyclones, a defense that had played outstanding throughout the game — and throughout the season — gave up a 10-yard scoring run to Keishawn Cummings on the first play. Chadwick’s thunderous extra point made it 14-14.
KEY PENALTY
Midway through the fourth quarter, Rollins completed a pass to Cade Russell for 37 yards to Tullahoma’s 48.
However, a personal-foul penalty was called on the Cyclones. Instead of first down in Tullahoma territory, the Cyclones were saddled with third-and-17 at their own 4-yard line.
Witten said he believed the ball had already been caught down the field and the play was over. If his view was correct — what he considered a late flag — it should have been enforced from the end of the play and spotted as a first down.
EARLY GAME
It was a scoreless first quarter after the Cyclones couldn’t finish off a drive that stalled in the red zone. They turned it over on downs with a fourth-down pass that was caught in the end zone by Jake Roberts, but he came down out of bounds.
After the defensive stop, Tullahoma got on the board first with an 86-yard drive that was capped by Ryan Scott powering in from 8 yards. Early in the second quarter, it was a 7-0 advantage.
Answering that first strike, the Cyclones rolled 80 yards in 13 plays with heavy doses of Rollins. The drive was capped by Rollins’ 3-yard slant pass to Jake Roberts.
OFFENSIVE LEADERS
Teddy Orton was Elizabethton’s top receiver with three catches for 50 yards.
Scott paced the Wildcats with 124 yards passing on 12 of 16 attempts. He also rushed 16 times for 88 yards.
Cummings finished with 68 yards on 10 carries. Dixon had 55 yards on seven receptions.
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
Blake Stewart led the Cyclones with 10 tackles and Eli Williams added eight. Cade Russell and Trenton Taylor each had six stops with Russell adding a pass broken up.
Roberts had five tackles, one for loss, and intercepted a third-down pass in the end zone to prevent a Tullahoma field goal attempt in the second half.
Tullahoma’s Brandon Painter was a problem for the Cyclones all day. He finished with 15 tackles. Owen Stroop and Caden Tucker each had 10.