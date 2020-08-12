Carl Widner strengthened his bid for a fifth straight Sportsman championship in the DER Bracket Series with a win Saturday at Bristol Dragway.
The Elizabethton racer edged nearest rival John Isom at the starting line with a .036 to .042 in reaction time. His 1985 Buick Regal raced down the track in 10.841 seconds at 122.51 mph for the winning pass.
Isom, a Bristol racer who entered the weekend tied with Widner atop the points standings, countered by winning Sunday’s eliminations. He beat Cody Spears in the final round.
Another Elizabethton racer, Austin Babb, took top honors in Saturday’s Motorcycle race. Final-round opponent Mike Conley of Jonesborough red-lighted, handing the win to Babb.
Mick Rice from across the state line in Elk Park, North Carolina, won the Super Pro final over Jasmine Madden. Rice won on a holeshot with a .015 reaction time.
Likewise, Brandon Bailey of Abingdon was quick off the starting tree in Pro, producing a .004 reaction time to beat Newport’s Dustin Davis in the final.
Abingdon’s Dez Houser bested Blountville’s Amy Houser in the Trophy final.
The Junior Dragster, Division 3 featured a battle of Blountville racers, and Logan Bowers’ quick start proved to be the difference against Tucker Brown in the final.
Forrest Radford of Radford and Shelby Vining of Bristol won the Division 1 and Division 2 races.
John Pullen of Arden, North Carolina, won the featured Super Pro race on Sunday. Pullen’s 1976 Vega cruised after Bill Roberts of Bluff City redlighted in the final round.
Rogersville’s Richard Newman took the Pro victory back to Hawkins County after Kalleb Cordell of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, was too anxious at the start. Richlands’ Hayden Whited kept Houser from doubling up in the Trophy race, and Knoxville’s Bryce Acuff did the same by beating Babb in the Motorcycle final.
Radford did sweep the weekend in Junior Dragster, Division 1, with the win over Church Hill’s Channing Byrd in the final. Sawyer Atkins from Burnsville, North Carolina, won in Division 2 over Blountville racer Carley Brown.
Tucker Brown brought the family home the victory in Division 3, besting runner-up Brianna Bailey.
The DER Bracket Series will host its next weekend of racing from Aug. 21-23.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The dragstrip in Rogersville has a big weekend coming up, including the Racer Appreciation Race scheduled for Saturday.
There is a $1,000 guarantee for the Pro winner and $800 for the No Box winner. Junior Dragsters are also on tap with everyone paying $10 at the gate.
The schedule is for gates to open at 4 p.m. and time trials to begin at 6 p.m.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Carolina racers dominated action at the latest Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race at Forest City, North Carolina.
Brandon Hughes fared best among the local racers. The Roan Mountain rider swept motos to win the 35+ division race and had a pair of runner-up showings to finish second in the 30+ division.
Tyler Hopkins of Wise represented Virginia with a runner-up finish in the Unlimited B class, and Malachi Staton of Bakersville, North Carolina, finished second in ATV Amateur.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to host another night of NASCAR Weekly Racing Series action Friday featuring twin events in the ultra- competitive Pure 4 division.
The question in the Late Model Stock class is whether anyone can slow down Kres VanDyke, who will take a seven-race winning streak into the night after sweeping last Friday’s twin features.
Other divisions scheduled to run are Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure Street.
Go-kart racing will return to the facility on Saturday when the Kingsport Miniway is scheduled to open. A $10 entry fee will get a driver and kart in, and spectators will have free admission.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Saturday will be Back-2-School Night at the Bulls Gap track.
Kids ages 10 and younger will be admitted free and the $1 off each ticket for admission will be donated to local schools.
Teachers who show their badges get 20% off admission.
A $1,200-to-win Crate Late Models feature will serve as the main event at The Gap.
The Sportsman Late Model, Classic, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive divisions will also be in action.
Hot laps are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. followed by qualifying and racing.