Former Dobyns-Bennett standout Courtney Whitson, now playing for Middle Tennessee State, was named the Conference USA Scholar Athlete of the Year for women's basketball on Monday.
The award, voted on by the C-USA's Faculty Athletic Representatives, goes to the top student-athletes in each conference-sponsored sport based on academic achievement, athletic achievement and service.
Whitson boasts a 3.71 GPA with a major in English and minor in secondary education. She was named to the five-person C-USA all-academic team in March and was the C-USA Spirit of Service Award winner for Middle Tennessee last winter.
Whitson was the recipient of the Dr. Pepper/College Football Playoff Foundation Tuition Scholarship in the fall, and she is a two-time recipient of the C-USA Commissioner's Academic Medal.
She is also heavily involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The rising senior forward enjoyed a banner year on the basketball court, helping lead the Lady Raiders to 27 wins and the semifinals of the WNIT. She was named all-conference in March.
Whitson substantially increased her production in every statistical category during her junior campaign when she averaged 12.4 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. She scored in every game, including 22 in double figures.