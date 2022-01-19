Former Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson is heading to Carson-Newman.
Whitson, who spent one season at Middle Tennessee State and entered the transfer portal last week, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s joining the Eagles.
New home!! Time to work!!🔵🟠@CoachHouseCN @CoachAGoss @ThisIsBrock4444 @cnfootball pic.twitter.com/TYqcmSTb9m— zane whitson (@ZaneWhitson) January 19, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Whitson redshirted this past season and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Whitson was 248-of-425 passing for 3,805 yards in his final two years with the Indians. He also had 144 carries for 627 yards and nine rushing scores.
Named the Times News Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-20, Whitson was a four-year letter-winner in football and basketball and a two-time Big East Conference player of the year in football.