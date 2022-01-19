Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson

Former Dobyns-Bennett quarterback Zane Whitson has found a new home, tweeting Tuesday that he will transfer to Carson-Newman after a redshirt season at Middle Tennessee State.

Whitson, who spent one season at Middle Tennessee State and entered the transfer portal last week, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s joining the Eagles.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Whitson redshirted this past season and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Whitson was 248-of-425 passing for 3,805 yards in his final two years with the Indians. He also had 144 carries for 627 yards and nine rushing scores.

Named the Times News Male Athlete of the Year for 2019-20, Whitson was a four-year letter-winner in football and basketball and a two-time Big East Conference player of the year in football.

