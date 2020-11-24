GREENEVILLE — Cameron Whiteside picked up where he left off for Virginia-Wise.
It wasn’t enough.
Whiteside, the South Atlantic Conference’s leading scorer last season, knocked down a career-high 42 points and had 11 rebounds, but Tusculum pulled away in the final eight minutes for a 109-96 basketball win at Pioneer Arena on Tuesday night.
“I feel like I just got it going early,” Whiteside said.
The Pioneers’ halftime adjustments didn’t stop Whiteside, but they slowed him a during a key stretch of the second half that allowed them to pull away.
Whiteside said Tusculum began putting different people on him after the break to try to contain him.
The first half was as close as it could get and the teams were tied at 51 at the break. Whiteside had 24 of his points and seven of his rebounds before intermission.
While Tusculum was doing its best to neutralize Whiteside, its offense started finding more open shots.
Trenton Gibson had 31 points — including a school-record 19 from the free-throw line — and the Pioneers moved out front 92-78 with five minutes remaining and cruised from there.
UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger felt his team’s defense was the problem in the second half.
“If you score 96 points in a game, you should win it,” Mellinger said. “We’ve got to develop our defense.”
James West scored 21 points, Joshua Scott had 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Justin Mitchell added 13 points for Tusculum (2-0, 2-0).
UVA Wise (0-1, 0-1)got 17 points from Kaeleb Carter and 16 from Tyler Lloyd.
ALL ABOUT THE FUNDAMENTALS
Tuesday’s women’s game — a 79-68 Tusculum win — came down to fundamentals. Tusculum executed them. UVA Wise did not.
The Pioneers (2-0, 2-0) and Cavaliers (0-1, 0-1) both struggled with their shooting with Tusculum hitting only 28 of 72 attempts (38.9%) and UVA Wise 24 of 61 (39.3%).
The difference came at the free-throw line and in rebounding.
The Pioneers hit 15 of 19 foul shots (78.9%) and the Cavs went 12-for-23 (52.2%) on freebies.
Tusculum also outrebounded the Cavs 53-34, including getting 20 offensive boards that led to 19 second-chance points for the Pioneers. UVA Wise managed just nine.
“It was the first game and it took us a while to get adjusted,” said Cavs coach Jamie Cluesman. “I thought we did a better job in the second half by holding them to 27 points in the half when they scored 27 in the first quarter.
“It’s hard to win when you shoot just 50% from the free-throw line and when you get outrebounded like that.”
Lees-McRae transfer Meg Crawford, a former Sullivan Central standout, had a big game in her first time on the floor for UVA Wise. The redshirt junior finished with 16 points, 12 in the second half, in 14 minutes.
Caitlyn Ross led the Cavs with 20 points, and Ada Stanley contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Tusculum’s Aliyah Miller led all scorers with 22 points, also finishing with eight rebounds. The Pioneers also got 18 points from Jalia Arnwine, 15 points and 14 rebounds from Maddie Sutton and 12 points from Marta Rodriques.
UP NEXT
The teams continue SAC action Saturday.
The Cavaliers host Coker at the Prior Convocation Center and Tusculum visits Lincoln Memorial.
Both women’s games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m., followed by the men.