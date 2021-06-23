PRINCETON, W.Va. — Brady Day swatted a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Princeton WhistlePigs to a 7-3 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Axmen 7-3 on Tuesday night at Hunnicutt Field.
Day connected for a two-run shot as part of the WhistlePigs’ four-run seventh that broke open a 3-3 game.
Owner of the Appy League’s best record, Princeton (13-2) got the job done despite being outhit 8-7. Fisher Pyatt doubled in a 2-for-4 effort, Day recorded three RBIs and scored twice, and Nathan Holt had a double to go with two runs and a pair of walks.
Leadoff man JonJon Berring accounted for half of Kingsport’s hit total, finishing the night 4-for-5 with a double. Ben Rozenblum also doubled and accounted for two of the Axmen’s eight walks.
Middle reliever Xander Rojahn hurled 2 2/3 shutout innings for the win. Including four from Rojahn, the WhistlePigs registered 13 strikeouts.
The third of four Kingsport pitchers, Kyle Scrape, was tagged with the loss. He worked 1 2/3 innings and yielded Princeton’s four runs in the seventh.
The Axmen (6-10) pay the WhistlePigs another visit on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
AXMEN PITCHER CARSON HONORED
Kingsport's Peyton Carson is the Appalachian League’s pitcher of the week.
Carson notched a pair of strong outings, striking out a total of 11 batters over eight innings last week. The Missouri State left-hander allowed one earned run on one hit in his two starts, including four hitless innings in a 2-1 victory over Johnson City on Sunday.
Carson, a Topeka, Kansas, native, also posted four innings of one-hit ball in his first start of the week against Elizabethton.
Danville’s Bobby Whalen was the league’s player of the week after batting .667.
Whalen ranked among the league’s offensive leaders in nearly every statistical category, going 10-for-15 with four doubles, two triples, eight RBIs and eight runs scored while logging six steals in as many attempts over five games for the Otterbots.
The outfielder from Indiana capped his week with hits in five of his final six at-bats, including three doubles and three RBIs, in Danville’s Saturday and Sunday games against Princeton. Whalen leads the Otterbots with a .364 batting mark and .636 slugging percentage.