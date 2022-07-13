Matt Whisnant

BLOUNTVILLE — In an email to the Times News on Wednesday, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announce that Matt Whisnant has been named the head boy's soccer coach at West Ridge High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Whisnant is a 1993 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett where he lettered in

soccer all four years. He was a 1993 All-State selection as a central defender. He was also selected to and competed in the 1993 TSSAA All-Star Game. Whisnant played

collegiate soccer at Carson-Newman College.

After college, he was named the head coach of the men's soccer program at

Bakersfield Christian High School (California) from 2008-2012. Upon returning to Kingsport, Whisnant served as the Recreational Director for the Tri-Cities Soccer Club in 2017-2018 and has been the assistant coach and tactical director for Dobyns-Bennett since 2018.

