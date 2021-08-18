It’s a new look for Northeast Tennessee in high school football, including significant changes for region play.
And while the impact will likely be greater for winter and spring sports, football has a few old faces in new places — and a new face in a new place (West Ridge).
Following is a look of what TSSAA reclassification means for each of the area’s six regions, along with predictions for each league.
REGION 1-6A
Gone are Knoxville schools Farragut, Hardin Valley and Bearden, replaced only by William Blount. Therefore, travel will be more manageable.
Morristown East swaps places with hometown cousin West and joins the area’s big-school region.
It’s a good year to have a lot of seniors and that’s what Science Hill boasts, with 27 on the roster. Add in a host of playmakers, and the Hilltoppers enter the season as the team to beat.
Predicted order of finish
1. Science Hill
2. Dobyns-Bennett
3. West Ridge
4. William Blount
5. Jefferson County
6. Morristown East
REGION 1-5A
This league lost a couple of teams that weren’t consistently in the running for the top spots and traded East for West in Morristown terms.
In the overall picture, things likely won’t look a lot different at the top this year as West isn’t expected to be a title threat.
So it’s once again Boone, Crockett and Tennessee High battling it out.
Predicted order of finish
1. Tennessee High
2. Daniel Boone
3. David Crockett
4. Morristown West
5. Cherokee
REGION 1-4A
It was a fairly big shakeup with Sullivan Central and Sullivan South no longer in the mix and Volunteer stepping down from 5A.
Also checking in from 5A is Seymour, but that program has won a total of only seven games in the last four seasons.
Even though Elizabethton is the two-time defending state champion, some people are picking Greeneville — which won two straight state titles before the Cyclones took over — as the favorite. However, tradition says stick with the champs unless, or until, proven otherwise.
Predicted order of finish
1. Elizabethton
2. Greeneville
3. Volunteer
4. Sullivan East
5. Grainger
6. Seymour
REGION 1-3A
This league lost just one team, and it was a North Greene squad that was playing up and struggling to find wins.
This year it looks like Unicoi County is the team to beat, but Chuckey-Doak and Johnson County figure to be vocal in the conversation.
Predicted order of finish
1. Unicoi County
2. Chuckey-Doak
3. Johnson County
4. Claiborne
5. West Greene
REGION 1-2A
Cosby and Sullivan North exit with Cumberland Gap moving in as a replacement.
There should be quite a battle at the top between South Greene and Hampton, but Happy Valley might find a way to surprise some people.
Predicted order of finish
1. South Greene
2. Hampton
3. Happy Valley
4. Cumberland Gap
REGION 1-1A
North Greene and Cosby return to the league, each making their first appearance in the state’s smallest classification since 2014.
However, it appears this year will be difficult for those schools to make a top-of-the-league impact.
Cloudland is favorite, while Unaka and Jellico have a chance to be in the mix.
Predicted order of finish
1. Cloudland
2. Unaka
3. Jellico
4. Cosby
5. North Greene