Carter County carved out a unique niche by sending three football teams to the state quarterfinals for the first time ever.
But it’s not the two-time defending champions with the path of least resistance to a title. That actually belongs to Hampton.
Elizabethton in Class 4A, Hampton in 2A and Cloudland in 1A all won in blowout fashion in their second-round games Friday night to earn their spots for this week’s games.
Three previous times in Carter County history, two teams reached the quarterfinals in the same year. In 2016 and 1997, it was Elizabethton and Happy Valley. And in 1996, Cloudland and Hampton each earned a final-eight appearance.
The Cyclones are the two-time defending champs, but they basically have a state-title showdown in their quarterfinal matchup. Greeneville is undefeated, ranked No. 1, and whipped Elizabethton 42-12 in their regular-season meeting. Also, Greeneville won the previous two state titles before the Cyclones took control.
The winner of that game will have a great chance to add another gold ball to the trophy case. Awaiting in the semifinals will be the winner of Red Bank and Upperman, neither of which has an overwhelming body of work.
Looking ahead to a potential championship opponent, it looks like the Tullahoma/Pearl-Cohn winner would be favored over the Haywood-South Gibson winner in the semifinals, but any of those four would be an underdog against Elizabethton or Greeneville.
The road is equally tough for Cloudland, not in the same way as Elizabethton but because of volume. First, Coalfield is a nemesis, having eliminated the Highlanders from the playoffs in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012 and 2005. And common opponents this year suggest this will be a tough battle for Cloudland.
If the Highlanders win, they would likely have to get past South Pittsburg in the semifinals. The Pirates have lost two games, one to a strong Class AA Georgia team (Dade County) and the other to Murfreesboro Oakland. Wait. Oakland? Little Class 1A South Pittsburg played Class 6A state-title favorite Oakland? They did. And get this, the Pirates led 7-0 before eventually falling 49-10 in a game played Oct. 21.
And even if Cloudland got past the semifinal hurdle, Peabody likely awaits in the title game. The Golden Tide is the three-time defending Class 2A state champion that moved to Class 1A this year. Peabody has outscored two playoff opponents by a combined total of 89-0 and beat quarterfinal opponent Lake County 30-6 in the regular season.
And that brings us to Hampton.
A realistic path to the Class 2A state title may have been carved for the Bulldogs.
First, Hampton obliterated Rockwood 47-18. The ease of victory was significant because Oneida, which lost 24-13 to Rockwood earlier this season, eliminated South Greene — which defeated Hampton in the regular season.
Certainly Hampton could have turned the tables from that 28-22 loss, but now the Bulldogs don’t have to deal with Rebels’ quarterback Luke Myers in the quarterfinals. Hampton will be a road favorite against Oneida.
Also, Trousdale County eliminated Meigs County. Certainly Trousdale has a more decorated history with nine state titles, but Meigs has been beating the door down over the past few years to try to get its first — finishing as runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
It’s not like Trousdale County would be a bargain in the semifinals. The Yellow Jackets reached the title game in 2018, and lost by a combined total of five points to Meigs in the 2019 and 2020 semifinals. But there’s a chance Trousdale won’t reach the semifinals. The Yellow Jackets lost to Watertown 31-21 in the Region 2-4A title game a little over two weeks ago. The rematch is set for Friday.
In the finals, Westview looks like the best bet to emerge from the other end of the state. Hampton would have reason for confidence against any team from the west. Westview won its first playoff game in eight years a couple of weeks ago, MAHS its first in five years, Riverside has been to the quarterfinals four years running but is 1-3 in that stretch, and Forrest hasn’t been past the quarterfinals in school history.
And since Meigs County’s year of destiny wasn’t meant to be, it means that belongs to another team.
Why not Hampton?
PLAYOFF FAVORITES
Here’s a look at which teams are favored in Friday’s state quarterfinal contests from the upper half of each bracket.
CLASS 6A
Maryville by 21 over Farragut
Oakland by 24 over Lebanon
It was 42-14 when Maryville played Farragut in the regular season. But the Admirals, who eliminated Science Hill 57-56 in a double-overtime first-round thriller, get a few points in the rematch for an impressive late season run.
CLASS 5A
Knoxville West by 28 over Central
Powell by 14 over Rhea County
Rhea County’s only losses this year were to Alcoa and Elizabethton, and the Golden Eagles’ offense is red hot. But Powell is loaded.
CLASS 4A
Greeneville by 14 over Elizabethton
Upperman by 7 over Red Bank
It was a 30-point margin when the Greene Devils played the Cyclones on Sept. 3. Elizabethton has improved by leaps and bounds since that meeting, but it doesn’t seem like anything has changed for Greeneville.
Class 3A
Alcoa by 35 over Pigeon Forge
Loudon by 4 over Giles County
Is it time for Alcoa to consider a move up in classification? Would a Class 5A title mean more to a school that simply has no peers in Class 3A?
Class 2A
Hampton by 6 over Oneida
Watertown by 2 over Trousdale Co.
This could be the closest pair of games for any class on this end of the state.
Class 1A
Cloudland by 1 over Coalfield
South Pittsburg by 12 over Gordonsville
The Highlanders will likely have to play their best football to finally get past the Coalfield roadblock.
BIRCHFIELD RECORDS
Cloudland’s senior running back Seth Birchfield is out-running defenders and chasing records this season.
Birchfield needs two scores to tie Sullivan South’s Curt Phillips for the most single-season rushing touchdowns in Northeast Tennessee history. Phillips had 40 for Sullivan South in 2007, which is also the area mark for total touchdowns scored.
Birchfield needs only 74 more yards to reach the 2,500 mark. That’s something no player has ever done in a single season in Northeast Tennessee history, and only 16 players have ever pulled off the feat. University School of Jackson’s Tripp Tucker did it twice (1997 and 1998).
Jalen Hurd, who played for Hendersonville Beech in 2012, holds the state record with 3,357 yards. Hurd, a third-round pick in 2019 and a former University of Tennessee star, was waived last week by the San Francisco 49ers.
ROLLINS UPDATE
Elizabethton’s Bryson Rollins remained in third place on the state’s all-time list for most career passing and rushing touchdowns.
The senior quarterback added four to his total in Friday’s 45-7 second-round win over Anderson County. He has 81 career passing touchdowns and 64 rushing for a total of 145. He is one score behind Trinity Christian’s Kyle Akin (2011-14) for second place.
Greeneville’s Cade Ballard (2015-18) holds the Tennessee record with 183.
TSSAA
Providence Academy’s request to join the TSSAA beginning with the 2022-23 school year, was tabled until the next meeting of the Board of Control.
Providence Academy athletic director George Pitts said a couple of items need to be cleared up, and the school will be able to join the statewide organization at the February meeting.