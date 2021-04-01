East Tennessee State is hoping to strike quickly in hiring a new basketball coach.
The school is replacing Jason Shay less than a year after he was hired in what a university news release called a resignation.
Shay’s departure has sparked emotions from fans, supporters and general observers, but the bottom line is ETSU has to find a new coach even while dealing with the backlash of the move.
The roster depends on it.
With changing schools becoming an easier option, players all around the country are taking advantage. There are more than 1,000 players in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
So far, only one of them — Damari Monsanto — was a starter at ETSU. There are rumblings that more ETSU players, upset at the departure of their coach, could follow.
Three freshmen — guards Truth Harris and Marcus Niblack and forward Paul Smith — were already in the transfer portal before Shay’s resignation. Sadadrienne Hall, who played sparingly after joining the team in midseason, has announced his decision to leave.
The hope is that a new coach could come in soon and try to put out the fire quickly, convincing the remaining players to stay and maybe even talking Monsanto into changing his mind.
Monsanto was the Southern Conference freshman of the year and actually has four years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA’s rule that grants everybody who played this season an extra year. Losing Monsanto, a player with a deft outside shooting touch and a knack for getting tough rebounds, will be a blow for the Bucs.
Sources have said at least three coaches whose teams appeared in this year’s NCAA Tournament have inquired about the ETSU job.
WHO’S NEXT
ETSU wasted little time in hiring a women’s basketball coach when Simon Harris was brought in 11 days after Brittney Ezell was let go. Don’t expect the men’s search to take long.
A few possibilities as ETSU’s new coach immediately come to mind.
VMI’s Dan Earl — Earl was the Southern Conference coach of the year this season. It would be interesting to see what he could do free of the recruiting restrictions that come with working at a military school.
Earl managed to sign some top talent at VMI and his teams beat the top four teams in the SoCon — UNC-Greensboro, Wofford, Furman and Chattanooga — this season. Earl also has a slight ETSU tie, having served as an assistant at Penn State and Navy under former Bucs coach Ed DeChellis.
There are precedents of a coach leaving one SoCon school for another. The Citadel’s Duggar Baucom previously coached at VMI. And don’t forget, ETSU’s crazy success of the late 1980s and early ’90s came after the school hired Les Robinson away from The Citadel.
UNC Asheville’s Michael Morrell — Morrell is a local guy, having played at Elizabethton High School and Milligan College. He’s been a head coach for three seasons after spending eight years as an assistant to Shaka Smart at VCU and Texas. Morrell has also worked at Clemson and Charleston Southern.
Appalachian State’s Dustin Kerns — Kerns, another local guy, guided Appalachian State to its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2000 this year. The Kingsport native coached his team to the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship, where it won four games in four days, including back-to-back overtime victories. He’s a former head coach at Presbyterian as well. Kerns was also an assistant to Mike Young at Wofford for five seasons.
Kerns signed an extension a week ago and is under contract until the 2025-26 season.
Joel Justus — Justus, a Kentucky assistant, was reportedly a finalist for the job when Shay was hired.