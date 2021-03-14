When March rolled around in 2020, there was typical excitement followed by a gaping hole of disappointment.

But what went missing will be replenished by the arrival of the 2021 season for the spring sports of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track in Northeast Tennessee.

Monday is the first opportunity for these athletes to get on their playing fields when the games count. Several area seniors took a minute this week to talk about what opening day in 2021 will be like for them personally. Here’s what they said:

Cayden Bawgus

Sullivan East, softball

“After missing last year’s season, every game is more precious than I ever would have imagined. Excitement, of course, is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about taking the field on opening day. I feel like it will also be a relief to be back on the field, especially because of the big goals we were on track to accomplish. My team and I have been working extremely hard during this offseason, so I am excited to see us continue on this year and accomplish everything we’ve set our minds to. I think I can speak for us all in saying we are incredibly thankful for every minute out on the field. We have an immense amount of talent throughout our program and I am eager for us to start the season.”

Gage Hensley

Dobyns-Bennett, baseball

“This being my last season, opening day means a lot more than it did last year. The 2020 season taught me that it could be taken away at any given moment. So this year we need to play every game like it’s our last, because it very well could be. With that being said, I’m very thankful to have a senior season. I have high hopes for our team this year.”

Conner Hyatt

Science Hill, baseball

“After missing the 2020 season, opening day means a lot to me. Junior year was supposed to be a big year, but unfortunately COVID ended the season short. I’m excited for this year, and I believe we can make a big run if we come together as a team this year.”

Eli Jennings

Sullivan South, baseball

“Losing the 2020 season was tough especially for last year’s seniors. I think it hurt all of us, including the underclassmen. Coach (Anthony) Richardson has done a very good job at keeping us prepared. With this not only being our seniors' last season but the last season for South baseball, I believe we will come out of the gates hot. This all means just a little more now. We want to close the chapter the way those that came before would want it closed. Very excited to get it underway.”

Jaden Anderson

Elizabethton, baseball

“After missing the 2020 season, it kinda set us back. But we’ve put in a lot of work this offseason and we’re ready for the 2021 season to start. Our approach for games this year is for us to run through any team that gets in our way because we have the offense and the defense to do so.”

Brayden Conner

Dobyns-Bennett, soccer

"Opening day has been very different from prior years due to the COVID guidelines that the D-B team has to follow everyday. COVID has made opening day different and somewhat of a challenge for this year’s program, but the coaching staff and players are doing everything we can to overcome this challenge to keep the season going. This is also a very special year for the D-B soccer program because of the season being stripped away very early last year. The players and coaching staff have been very eager and hungry to get started for this 2021 season."

McKenna Dietz

Daniel Boone, softball

“I think everybody is excited to get back out there. We missed out on a good season. We were supposed to have a good season last year, but we shouldn’t think on that too much. It’s a new team, new season, and I think we should focus more on this season, not the past.”

Riley Hope

David Crockett, softball

“I think this season is different because we usually have preseason tournaments, which helps us to be more prepared. Another thing that is different is all of our games are not guaranteed due to COVID.”

Kallista Deprimo

Elizabethton, softball

“It’s very exciting and meaningful because we lost our season last year, and I’m very thankful to be able to be playing this year. We have been working really hard and we are ready to play.”